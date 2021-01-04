Here we are, just a few days into 2021, praise be. I don’t think I’ve ever been as excited to close a chapter as I am to slam the entire book shut on 2020. Barring an apocalypse, which is totally possible based on last year’s events, I thought I’d share some resolutions I’m going to try to keep as the new year begins. Some of these, I’ve stressed before. Not just for you but me too.
I know many people use a new year as a chance to start fresh. If I had a dollar for every time I’ve heard “I’ll be better/do better next year,” well, I’d be rich. While I love a goal of a healthier lifestyle, I don’t love extreme diets or resolutions. Like we talked about in this little space before, I believe that true health is achieved by daily small tweaks and steps.
Without further ado, on to a fresh start and my resolutions for 2021.
Sleep
I started a new job in late 2020. I have been getting up early to run or workout for years. With my new role, most days I have to be in Morristown by 7:30 a.m. While I’m a morning person through and through and am used to not only a commute as I did this for years in Knoxville, but also getting up early to run, I’ve not moved up my bedtime. I need six and a half to seven hours of sleep each night to function and behave like a decent human being.
Let me remind you, and myself, that sleep is not a luxury, it’s a necessity. During sleep our bodes repair and heal themselves. If you aren’t getting enough shut eye all sorts of things can go awry. Weight gain, brain fog, heart conditions, a compromised immune system, the list goes on. The CDC recommends at least seven hours of sleep each night for adults, ages eighteen and up.
Plug that phone in in the bathroom, close that laptop, pause your Netflix binge, drink a cup of decaf tea, take a warm bath, whatever you need to do to establish a healthy nighttime routine. In the words of Nike, “just do it.” I’m going to be right there with you as we aim for seven hours of shut eye each night.
Remember it’s each night, not four to five through the week and then ten to twelve on weekends. I have a toddler and a morning caffeine habit, making this scenario impossible at the Barnett household. Unless you’re a frat boy, and I’d say my readership amount of that demographic is low, this probably isn’t something that happens at your house either.
Spontaneity, the spice of life
I’ve mentioned in this little space before that I’m a six on the enneagram chart. If you know me, or have been reading my column for a while, you’ve probably already come to that conclusion. While I love, even crave structure and routine, I know I need to be more fluid and open to last minute opportunities. If 2020 has taught me anything, it’s to savor those little moments. A walk or run with a friend, a meal out, last minute weekend road trip, having friends and family over. When it’s safe to do so again, I’m here for all of it. I’m not turning down an invitation in 2021. I’m going to embrace the yes. I can clean, organize, and live in my little structured world next pandemic. Lord, please can we keep those to every one hundred or so years?
Getting off that phone
I did delete Facebook from my phone in 2020, and while I’ve said I’m going to take a social media break altogether the last week of the month, that means you mindlessly Instagram scroll, I haven’t always adhered to this one. In 2021 I’m sticking to it. I ask you to join me. It certainly might help improve your mental health and sleep in the New Year.
Let’s pledge to be social media free the last week of each month. This helps me be more present, less of a call it in mom that I’ve found myself being as of late. I’ve noticed that if I put my phone down in the evening, really spend time with Andy and Landon — even just those few short minutes before bed — really play and engage with her, I go to sleep more at peace and with a grateful heart.
Books, books and more books
I met my goal of reading forty books in 2020. For 2021 I’m going to aim high and set fifty as my goal. Reading is one of my very first loves. My dad used to read Bernstein Bears to me as a little girl till the cows came home. Andy and I try to be very intentional about reading to Landon each night. My dad and my grandpa, his dad, were lovers of books. I’m not sure if it’s just a part of my DNA or all those books growing up. Either way, reading to your child and reading for yourself for pleasure are wonderful habits.
What a great resolution for 2021, to read more. It’s good for your mental and emotional health, something we often overlook. Just because someone looks healthy on the outside doesn’t mean that’s a true reflection of what’s going on beneath the surface. You can run a million races, eat all the right fuel, but if you’re not taking time for you, your mental health, then it’s all for naught. Burn out is real. Your phone isn’t the only thing that needs recharging.
Recovery
Stretching, yoga, foam rolling, baths — since my stress fractures a of couple years ago, I’ve tried to be intentional about foam rolling and stretching. I try to spend at least five to ten minutes each day foam rolling. I like to describe foam rolling as a good kind of hurt. You can find these little recovery tools nearly everywhere, online, big box chains and smaller fitness style stores.
I also try to be deliberate about stretching every day. Since I’m not the best at stretching on my own, I’ll often hop on a free YouTube or Popsugar video. I try to do a ten-minute pre bedtime stretching video at least a couple times a week. There are so many options out there. You can look for ones to help recover from your specific workout, help you sleep better, the possibilities are nearly endless.
Yoga, rest days and baths/soaks, I could be better about. BioFreeze is not a substitution for a rest day, something I need to remind myself of daily. When you run, you’re breaking your body down; by resting, allowing your body time to recover you encouraging healing and repair. This is how you come back faster and stronger. Rest and recovery also help you stick with your exercise goals by allowing your body a break. I can speak from experience that when I don’t take proper rest days, I start to dread my run. Remember fitness and life is marathon, not a sprint.
How are you starting off 2021? What are you excited for? What are your resolutions? Please don’t be shy. I’d love to hear from you.