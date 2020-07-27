I hope by now that my readers, aka my dad and in-laws, know that I’m an “all things in moderation” kind of girl: eating the rainbow in fresh fruits and veggies, but still enjoying an ice cream cone on a hot summer day; consuming healthy, largely whole grain carbohydrates, but also partaking in a heavenly Peggy Ann’s blueberry doughnut from time to time; enjoying healthy sources of protein like beans, nuts, seafood and occasionally chicken and beef, but still savoring a juicy hamburger at a cookout; getting enough sleep; cutting out unhealthy habits like smoking and excessive drinking; moving your body in a healthy way; and reducing stress. These are the practices I can get behind.
We’ve touched on diets and all the crazy myths often associated with them in this little space before. Here is the link to the article in case you missed it: https://www.greenevillesun.com/accent/love-your-health-diet-myths-debunked/article_a147c5fb-648f-5bbd-a922-966a27feaf84.html.
Today, we are talking about intermittent fasting. This topic appears in questions I get quite often. When I discuss any type of diet, my first response is usually an unpleasant face and a hard “No.” As you picture me shaking my head no, let’s go over what intermittent fasting is, some research behind this diet and my two cents.
What is intermittent fasting? Since most folks who picked up The Greeneville Sun today and turned to the Lifestyle section didn’t intend to read a medical journal, let’s keep it simple. Intermittent fasting is eating all your energy needs in a certain amount of time, then not eating for a certain amount of time. Reported benefits include reduced inflammation, reduction in blood sugar levels and insulin resistance, improved concentration and brain health. Sounds great right?
Sticking with our K.I.S.S. or “keep it simple sweetie theme,” let’s start with the most common variations. Eat in a “window,” typically eight hours, and then fast for the other sixteen. Most people seem to choose noon to 8 p.m. The 5:2 method allows you to eat normally or as you choose five days out of the week and fast for the other two days, eating five to six hundred calories per day on your two “fasting” days.
There are of course more ways people choose to follow this diet, but these seem to be the top two most people follow.
Let’s talk about the research behind intermittent fasting. Like most diets, intermittent fasting hasn’t been studied long term and negative effects are rarely studied or reported. Since most studies have been done on specific populations like rats, men and people with type II diabetes under controlled environments, we don’t always know and rarely see how this might affect hormones and other important functions long term.
When we just look at weight loss — and we’ve already discussed that weight loss or being thin does not equal health — we don’t get a true picture of what else might be going on, for example, learning unhealthy habits like extreme calorie restriction, interference with hormonal function and ignoring hunger cues
I also think it’s important to note that as much as men and women are alike, what’s on the inside is quite different. I mentioned diets disrupting hormonal function above. Women, we can grow a human. I know, amazing. To do that we need to maintain a healthy menstrual cycle. Your cycle is a sign that your body is functioning in a healthy way. Don’t ignore this ladies. Men can’t grow a human so they naturally need less body fat. Sorry fellas.
When you wake up, your body has already been naturally fasting and is ready for energy. As the hours go by, for those following even the most common intermittent fasting rules, a person would wait at least four to five hours before energy, aka food. When you ignore those hunger cues and refuse the fuel your body is looking for, it starts to release cortisol, your fight or flight hormone. Remember your body doesn’t know the difference between you choosing not to eat and famine. Your body is smart and will work to preserve its most important functions. It starts to slow those non-life sustaining functions down. For females this can mean interference with your menstrual cycle. This interference often leads to issues with estrogen and metabolism. No, thanks.
Do I believe you should be eating around the clock, enjoying a midnight snack all the time, no. I also don’t believe it’s necessary to wait till lunch for your first morsel of food. Remember that your body doesn’t follow the same clock you do. If you eat an egg at 11:30 a.m. rather than waiting till that magical “noon” feeding window to eat that same egg, your body doesn’t know the difference. Like any diet, and we know diets don’t work, intermittent fasting outlines “rules” that you must follow. Looking at this or any diet for long term lifestyle/sustainability, you need to ask yourself can I do this for a lifetime? If the answer is no, it’s a diet. Remember if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck.