The holidays are here and while 2020 has certainly made things look a little different, we still have much to celebrate and be thankful for: the way a child’s face lights up this time of year, twinkling lights and decorations, family, friends, cookies, hot cocoa, and most of all the real reason for this season. So much yumminess to add to your life and plate. Please don’t order up a side of stress and guilt. Hasn’t 2020 been stressful enough?
How many workouts, diet tips and tricks are already circulating for the new year? “Burn off that holiday meal.” “Keto for the new year.” It is all too much. While I am by no means telling you to go on a holiday bender, it’s also not necessary to juice cleanse your way through the rest of 2020. There is a difference between enjoying a piece or two of your mom’s holiday fudge and mindlessly eating a handful of red Hershey Kisses. Much like those Reese’s Christmas trees, what’s inside is still the same, which means you can eat it any time of the year that you want. Just because it’s on the table or someone brings holiday treats or candy into work does not mean it has to go in your mouth ... or your waistline.
The other thing I would stress, pun intended, to you this holiday season is to rest. Stress, expectations, obligations — it can all really pile on. Relax, give yourself some much needed grace. Move your body in a healthy way, a way that feels good. If you don’t feel like lacing up those sneakers and going for a run why not take an after-dinner stroll with your crew? Bundle up and enjoy time spent together while also moving your body. We talked about the benefits of an after-meal stroll not too long ago. This is especially helpful after a big holiday meal as it aids in digestion and sleep.
If you love baking this time of year but find yourself taste testing and sampling a lot of your work, try making some healthy tweaks. Some of my favorite tips are swapping oil for Greek yogurt, reducing the amount of sugar a recipe calls for, making mini versions of your favorite treat for easier portion control, and upgrading milk chocolate to dark chocolate for an antioxidant boost. Remember, when shopping for dark chocolate you’re looking for 70% and higher. Trade butter for avocado, reduce fat and get a vitamin C boost by swapping unsweetened applesauce for margarine, shortening, or oil.
Try using whole wheat, white whole wheat or whole wheat pastry flour in place of plain old white flour, throw in a handful of heart healthy nuts like walnuts to get a heart healthy antioxidant and omega-3 boost, and swap out an egg for a flax or chia seed egg. You can’t taste the difference and you’ll get a much-needed fiber boost.
Speaking of healthy swaps, I thought I’d share a favorite cookie recipe of mine. Afterall, you still need to leave some cookies for Saint Nick.
Vegan Peanut Butter Cup Cookies
From one of my favorite blogs, Hummusapien
One bowl, vegan and gluten free. I promise these taste so very similar to the cult classic. You or Santa won’t know the difference.
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups almond flour
1/2 cup oat flour (certified GF if needed)
2/3 cup coconut sugar (or brown sugar)
1 tsp baking soda
1/4 tsp fine sea salt
1/4 cup solid coconut oil, not melted
1/3 cup creamy salted peanut butter
3 tbsp almond milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
8 mini peanut butter cups, sliced in half (plus more for dough, if desired)
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350°F and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or silicone baking mat. In a large bowl, whisk together almond flour, oat flour, baking soda, and salt.
Add coconut oil, coconut sugar, peanut butter, vanilla extract, and milk. Cream together using a hand mixer or a stand mixer until dough comes together into large, moist crumbles that easily form a dough. At this point, you can fold in a few chopped pb cups or a handful of chocolate chips.
Use a cookie scoop to form dough into round balls, using about 1 1/2 tbsp of dough each. Place on cookie sheet and press a pb cup half into each cookie. Top with flaky salt, if desired.
Bake for 11-12 minutes. Let cookies cool for 10 minutes before devouring. Store at room temperature in an airtight container for up to a week.
Notes: I use Justin’s brand of mini pb cups. I love these. We went through a lot of these at the Barnett house while attempting to potty train our daughter. The recipe advises and I can concur that these are easier to slice and hold up in the oven best if you freeze them beforehand.
What’s your go to holiday cookie recipe? What are you doing to really savor this holiday season? I’d love to hear from you.