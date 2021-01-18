Here we are, a week into a new month in, thank goodness, a new year. As the buzz from the holidays, sugar, and time off wans, I have to say it feels good to get back in the swing of things. I’m a creature of habit. I love structure, routine and schedules. I know, I know. Maybe you’re getting back into the swing of things, or you started 2021 with guns blazing, resolutions in hand, ready to go.
While I’ve certainly shared that I’m a lover of lists, resolutions I’m not so big on. I don’t do well with setting goals for myself and not completing them. Because of this I like to set mini goals, intentions if you will. If you made grandiose goals for 2021, by all means go for it. If you’re like me or those goals are already starting to lose their luster, I thought I’d share a few of the things I’m doing in this new month and year to regain focus and reinforce healthy habits.
I went on a good old-fashioned grocery store haul. I had spinach, carrots, avocados, apples, beets, grapefruit, peppers, kraut, bananas, almond milk, brown rice, sprouted grain cinnamon raisin English muffins — just to name a few healthy items — in my cart Saturday. After one too many holiday treats my body, and I suspect yours, is probably craving produce. Don’t adopt that diet mentality of skipping snacks and meals, living off diet soft drinks and air. Stock your fridge and pantry with produce and healthy items. Opening a well-stocked fridge with lovely fruits and veggies within reach is often the push you need, that and getting rid of some of the overly processed junk that’s crowding your pantry and fridge.
Speaking of produce, I love salads. I pack a salad most every day for my lunch. During the holidays with time off and an abundance of yummy leftovers I fell out of that habit. My go to and the recipe I’m sharing below takes minimal effort. Something you can throw together in five minutes. I love my salads with a serving of yummy whole grain crackers, fruit and a little bubbly courtesy of kombucha.
Packable Crunchy Detox Salad with Sesame Ginger DressingFrom the blog Eating Bird Food
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups kale and cabbage mix (can find a premade option or DIY)
1/4 cup cooked quinoa
1/3 cup cooked edamame
1/3 cup bite-size apple chunks (about 1/2 an apple)
1/4 cup chopped almonds
1/2 avocado
sriracha (optional)
Sesame Ginger Dressing:
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1 1/2 Tablespoons rice vinegar
1 teaspoon tamari
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon maple syrup
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
pinch of black pepper
Instructions: Whisk together all the dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Package salad ingredients in a portable container until ready for lunch. Toss greens with the toppings. Add sliced avocado and drizzle on the dressing. Add a squirt of sriracha if you like to spice things up a bit and enjoy.
I am hitting restart on my training program. I run almost every morning. I’ve explained in this little space before that it’s not only my daily exercise but often my therapy. With a new job in 2020, which meant an earlier wake up time, COVID-19, canceling not only my precious morning runs with my girlfriends and any races I was training for, I fell into a comfortable pattern of just jogging a few miles a day. I haven’t been doing long runs, cross training, or challenging myself. I’m optimistic the races I was training for and looking forward to last year will happen in 2021.
With optimism by my side it’s time for me to focus on following a training plan. This is by no means meant to make you feel like you should be training for a race. If you like to walk, jog or run, you’ve decided 2021 is your year to take up one of these good for you physical activities, or it’s been a minute, I’d encourage you to follow a training plan as well. There are so many wonderful, free resources out there. Couch to 5k and Hal Higdon are two of my favorites, both free and great for all levels, training programs.
I am saying no to post holiday food guilt. In the past, I’ve spent many a holiday season stressing and attempting to out-exercise my favorite treats. Skipping meals, saying no to my mom’s homemade Christmas candy, which I love, really just being miserable. Why? One homemade chocolate covered cherry isn’t going to make me gain a pound and I am certain that neither myself or you have ever looked back on a Christmas and thought I wish I wouldn’t have had that slice of grandma’s pie.
One thing I have learned is to focus on making reasonably healthy choices throughout the day. Eating a filling and produce-heavy breakfast and lunch, running not to burn off my meal from the night before but because I love it and it makes me feel good. That salad or run will always be there. Time spent with loved ones, enjoying a beautiful meal will not.