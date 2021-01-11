No better way to kick off the New Year than share with you some of my favorite nutritional powerhouse, quick yet delicious, go-to smoothie recipes.
I start most every day with a smoothie, and coffee of course. I love their portability and how I‘m able to achieve a serving of fruit, veggies, protein and fiber in a glass, fuel and a recovery tool all in one.
The recipes I’m sharing today are all simple ones you can make at home. Sadly, unless made at home the healthiness of smoothies often gets lost in translation. The pre-made ones that you see at the grocery store, like so many prepackaged items, are loaded with sugar. If you think swinging by your favorite coffee shop or juice bar ensures that you’re getting a healthy option, think again. Ingredients like fruit juice instead of the actual fruit, ice cream or pre-made concentrates with mystery ingredients turn these healthy sounding options into sugar, calorie and fat bombs. These also cost a pretty penny. You can make two to three smoothies at home for what you’d pay to buy one at a coffee shop or juice bar.
Smoothies are also a great way to knock out a serving or two of both greens and fruit first thing! I know many people forgo breakfast, whether due to lack of hunger, time or diet mentality. If this sounds like you, a smoothie might be right for you.
While I love to experiment with new recipes, like the ones I’m sharing today, I usually stick with my go-to base below.
Jessica’s Go-to Smoothie
Ingredients:
½ cup of water, coconut water or unsweetened almond or coconut milk
½ cup to a 1 cup of frozen fruit — I either buy unsweetened frozen fruit or freeze any fruit that’s in my house that might be on its last leg
a heaping handful of greens — kale, spinach, arugula, whatever is on sale
1 tsp chia or ground flax
1 tbsp natural peanut butter, almond butter or your favorite veggie-based protein powder, Vega is a great one to try, lots of good stuff, no gross ingredients
Sprinkle of cinnamon
Instructions: Simply place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
3-Ingredient Mango Smoothie
From the blog Eating Bird Food
This one is perfect for little ones, or big ones who get thrown by the green color that most often comes when adding spinach or greens to your smoothie. If you’re just dipping your toes in the smoothie waters, this one is a good place to start.
Ingredients:
1 cup frozen mango chunks
1/2 cup Greek yogurt
1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
Instructions: Place all ingredients in a high-powered blender and blend until smooth.
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
From the blog Eating Bird Food
Anyone who knows me knows I love all things pumpkin. Just because fall is over doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy your favorite fall flavors. Whip up this yummy yet healthy treat for all the fall feels.
Ingredients:
1/2 cup canned coconut milk (regular or light)
1/2 cup pumpkin puree (canned or homemade)
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
2 medjool dates, pitted
1 Tablespoon hemp seeds (optional)
3–4 cubes of ice
Toppings: coconut whipped cream and cinnamon (optional)
Instructions: Combine all ingredients in a blender. Process until smooth. Pour into a glass and top with a sprinkle of coconut whipped cream and cinnamon. Enjoy!
Mint Chocolate Chip Smoothie
From the blog A Foodie Stays Fit
Ingredients:
1 frozen banana
1 big handful spinach
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
1 cup almond milk
5 mint leaves
1 tablespoon cacao nibs or dark chocolate chips
Instructions: Blend all the ingredients together, except the cacao nibs or dark chocolate chips, until creamy, adding more milk if necessary, for desired thickness. Add the cacao nibs or dark chocolate chips and pulse in the blender a few times. Top with extra cacao nibs for crunch.
Cherry Mocha Smoothie
From the blog Hummusapien
Caffeine, chocolate and a healthy start to your day? Yes please.
Ingredients:
1 cup strong brewed coffee, frozen into cubes
1 cup fresh cherries, stems and pits removed
1/2 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
2 Medjool dates, pitted
1 tbsp cacao powder
1 tbsp. hemp seeds
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
Instructions: Brew a cup of coffee. Pour into an ice-cube tray and place in freezer. Once coffee cubes are frozen, place in blender along the rest of the ingredients. Blend until smooth.
How do you start your day? Are you a breakfast eater or skipper? Do you have a favorite smoothie recipe? If you try one of these delicious recipes, please let me know what you think! As always, I’d love to hear from you.