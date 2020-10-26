Black Gold, Texas tea … or olive, avocado, sesame, sunflower, canola, coconut, the list goes on. It can be hard to decipher not only which oils are healthy but also when to use them. Today I’m going to break down not only the healthiest selections, but when to use them and a few to avoid.
Extra-virgin olive oil
I’d wager that this one is the one people think of first when asked to name a healthy oil. It’s high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fat and has a lovely, light, clean taste. A mistake that many make, myself included, is using this oil in high heat. Its smoke point is around three hundred and seventy-five degrees which means it’s not best for roasting or frying. You might be asking, “What’s a smoke point?” A smoke point is about as basic as it sounds. It’s the temperature that the oil begins to smoke.
Your next question might be, “Why should I be concerned?” When an oil is heated past its smoke point the fat starts to break down producing free radicals, stinking up your kitchen and giving your food that horrid bitter and burnt taste. EVO is best as a finish for your dish. Combine it with some yummy balsamic vinegar for a simple salad dressing, as a dip for some yummy crusty homemade bread, you get the picture.
When purchasing and storing reach for glass, not plastic. Dark colored glass or stainless steel keeps the light out. Olive oil is not a fan of the light. Unlike wine, olive oil does not improve with time. It has a shelf life of around eighteen months or you can always do the sniff test. The best description I’ve ever heard is that you know olive oil is bad when it smells like Play-Dough. I have a toddler so I’m pretty familiar with that smell. Not one I’d like on my salad.
Avocado oil
This is one of my favorites. Unlike the trendy coconut oil, it has a lower amount of saturated fat. I love that it packs a punch when it comes to heart healthy monounsaturated fats and has a higher smoke point of around four hundred degrees. I like to drizzle this oil over fish before cooking, toss veggies in it to roast and love it to sauté foods.
Coconut oil
For a while people were acting like they had found the fountain of youth. Slathering it on their food and their bodies. While it’s still a great choice for removing eye makeup, I wouldn’t go as far as using it every day for preparing food. It packs a pretty steep twelve grams of saturated fat per tablespoon, giving it a slight edge over butter or lard. Yikes, I hate to even type that. I also has a low smoke point of around three hundred and fifty degrees. I do love it to bake with as it provides a nice vegan alternative and, if I’m in a pinch, still use it on dry knees and elbows.
Sesame oil
Yum! This oil packs a flavor punch so a little goes a long way. Nice healthy alternative to peanut oil with a high smoke point of just over four hundred degrees. I love this for stir-fries and marinades. Toasted sesame oil is also a lovely finisher.
Sunflower oil
High in vitamin E, high smoke point and light taste — what’s not to love about sunflower oil? It’s good for sautéing and frying but please limit that frying. You’ll notice I didn’t mention deep frying.
Grapeseed Oil
High in polyunsaturated fats, vitamin E and another option with a high smoke point make grapeseed oil a good choice. If you’re looking for a stand in for olive oil or vegetable oil, look no farther. This oil also has a light taste allowing your foods natural flavor to shine through.
Walnut Oil
Like extra virgin olive oil this oil doesn’t do well with high heat. It boasts omega 3’s, which we know are great for anti-inflammatory benefits, vitamin K for bone health and polyunsaturated fats. With a nice nutty flavor, it’s a great way to dress up that lunch time salad or greens.
Wondering which oils to avoid? If you see the words partially hydrogenated steer clear. Mainly found in processed foods, it contains a high ratio of saturated fat. Studies show this may raise the risk of heart disease. Steer clear of Palm oil as well. We’ve talked in this little space before about how palm oil shows up in your peanut butter. I’m not a fan. It’s a filler with no nutritional value and harvesting it doesn’t do any favors to the environment. Remember, like we’ve talked about before, your nut butter should include nothing but nuts and salt.
Like I mentioned with coconut oil, none of these are the fountain of youth. No one should be drinking this stuff down like a shake. While the healthy oils we talked about do have good fats, it’s still fat and most are pretty high in calories. Like all things, be mindful of portion size and how that fits into your lifestyle.