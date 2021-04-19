If you know me, my parents or you’ve been to my house — although it’s probably been a minute — you know I’m a neat freak. Cleanliness is right up there with godliness with the Cassell crew. You could have eaten off the floor at my sweet mamaw’s house, my parents never have trash in any visible trash cans in their home and Andy Barnett will attest to the level of craziness that comes with traveling with my mom’s side of the family and the cleaning that goes on pre-occupying a rental. I hate clutter and crave organization. This extends to all aspects of my life and home. A disorganized pantry, full of out of date, unhealthy junk ain’t my thing. If you invite me to, I’d love to throw out those expired Pop Tarts for you.
While we don’t actually have a pantry, I do have two or three shelves in our kitchen where I keep all our prepackaged food. Above my oven is a small cabinet where I keep my spices.
Today I thought I’d walk you through a few simple steps to tidy up that pantry. Hopefully, you’ll be left with a clean pantry stocked with healthy foods.
First step is to pull everything out of the pantry and give it a good wipe down. I keep my spices on a turntable but recently heard a suggestion about keeping all your baking essentials on one as well. Definitely on my list.
Before you put anything back on the shelves throw out anything with expired dates, any foods with ¼ serving left — cough, cough Andy Barnett — and items chock full of refined sugar or sodium bombs. If you aren’t sure what items you need to keep and toss, have no fear. We will cover that today.
Low-fat, prepackaged items
These items often replace fat with sugar, are overly processed and usually contain artificial sweeteners — a no go for gut health. Instead of purchasing and eating half a box of low-fat cookies, treat yourself to one or two of the real deal. Often these “low-fat” replacements don’t taste as good and you end up eating more, consuming more calories than you would have if you just had the real deal to start with.
White bread
Bleached, stripped of beneficial nutrients making it not as filling, make this another item to stop adding to your cart and pantry. Another downside to white bread is that the body quickly converts it to sugar, in turn spiking insulin levels and encouraging fat storage.
Candy
Bad for your teeth, liver and immunity. While some Junior Mints at the movies or a few pieces stolen from your kids’ trick or treat bag is perfectly acceptable, keeping assorted varieties of candy readily accessible isn’t good for anyone in your home, whether kids or kids at heart.
What to keep or add
While I’m not telling you to throw everything out and start with a clean slate, as this can be expensive and I’m certainly not P. Diddy either, I would encourage you when it comes time to replace some of the items we’ve mentioned today to pick a healthier alternative. For example:
Swap wheat bread for white bread. Make sure you’re purchasing wheat bread that says “100% whole grains” or “100% whole wheat.”
Use brown rice, quinoa or oats for white rice.
Try whole wheat noodles instead of egg noodles.
Choose natural nut butter over one filled with sugar and palm oil.
Replace candy with dried fruit and 70% or higher dark chocolate.
Snag some avocado oil, extra virgin olive oil or mustard to use instead of mayo.
Invest in local honey or 100% maple syrup for sweetener instead of white sugar.
Buy salsa and spaghetti sauce with simple and limited ingredients.
I hope this encourages you to give your pantry a spring refresh!
I loathe and discourage food waste. If you have unopened non-expired items that are no longer serving your health, see about donating them to a local food pantry.