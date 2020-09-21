While there is no one food or group of foods that can heal us all, some foods do pack more of a nutritional punch than others. Andy and I, much like everyone else during this pandemic, have overindulged on “treats” and Netflix. While I’m trying to stay away from dairy for a while we did stumble upon “Down to Earth” with Zac Efron. Watch! Very interesting spin on health and our planet. Also, Zac Efron, isn’t hard on the eyes.
While I’m convinced that somewhere in the Amazon or jungles of Costa Rica there does exist several plants more powerful than the medicine or supplements we take here in the good old USA, it’s hard to top a diet rich in plants. Eating the rainbow in fruits, veggies and healthy whole grain carbohydrates and consuming limited amounts of processed food and animal protein is where we ultimately see results in the form of improved health.
I hope this list inspires you to pick up one of these items next time hunger strikes. While food is beautiful and meant to be enjoyed, it’s also ultimately fuel for our bodies. Von Miller once said, “You can’t put regular gas in a Ferrari,” after an unfortunate run in with mozzarella sticks. Hey, you are what you eat.
Apples are immune boosters, rich in fiber, naturally sweet and, when paired with a serving of either naturally low in fat almonds or pistachios or a teaspoon to tablespoon of nut butter, makes a well-rounded snack. Apples are also rich in quercetin, an antioxidant that can bolster your body’s disease-fighting abilities.
Beans are acked with protein, fiber, B vitamins, shown to help maintain a healthy gut and improve cholesterol levels and easy on the wallet make beans a no brainer. Chickpeas, lentils, kidney, black and cannellini beans are bursting with flavor and are a staple in my diet. Lentils for example, which are naturally low in calories provide around thirty percent of your daily iron needs per cup when cooked. Many young women have low iron stores which can lead to complications such as anemia. Turn those chickpeas into a yummy chickpea salad, substitute kidney or cannellini beans for meat in your chili, swap out chicken for black beans when making tacos. There are many low-cost possibilities.
Broccoli is a great source of fiber, protein, iron, potassium, calcium, magnesium and array of vitamins including folic acid — which is especially important to consume while pregnant — broccoli has long been labeled a “superfood.” Vitamin K is an essential nutrient that is needed for blood clotting and keeping our bones strong and healthy. Just under a cup of steamed broccoli meets most adults daily need of vitamin K.
Spinach adds under ten calories per cup, yet packs nearly four grams of plant-based protein, making this leafy green a smart choice. Spinach is a nutritional powerhouse, rich in vitamins A, C, K, and folate. It is delicious frozen and blended in a smoothie, makes a yummy vibrant colored base for salads and by tossing it into pasta dishes and soups you naturally increase the vitamins and minerals.
Dark chocolate is rich in iron, copper, magnesium, zinc, phosphorus, flavanols and it’s delicious. That makes this treat a smart one. Remember when purchasing and consuming dark chocolate you want to look for at least 70% cacao. The higher percentage cacao the better. You’ll be satisfied with a square or two and this leave less room for sugar/fillers. Take a quick look at the ingredients. Like I’ve said before ,the less the better. Makes sure to avoid dark chocolate that’s been Dutch processed. This strips out the flavanols.
Mushrooms are rich in vitamin B as well as selenium, which helps support the immune system and prevent damage to cells and tissues. Wild mushrooms and sun-dried varieties contain higher amounts of vitamin D because of natural sun exposure. Did you know that you can get a healthy dose of vitamin D by taking store bought button mushrooms and putting them in the sun? Simply place the mushrooms upside down in the sun for thirty to sixty minutes, ideally between ten a.m. and three p.m. I love those “sun soaked” shrooms thrown into a salad or stir fry!
Avocados contain more potassium than a banana. They are high in fiber and contain good for you monounsaturated fat. These little fruits — yes you heard me right they are in fact a fruit — are creamy, delicious goodness. While they often get a bad rap for being high in fat it’s a good for you fat. There’s a big difference in the fat in a candy bar and the fat in an avocado. The fat in an avocado is beneficial fat, helping you feel full and satisfied. When you eat good for you fat it slows down the breakdown of carbs, helping keep your blood sugar levels stable.
Whole-grain pasta is loaded with B vitamins and fiber, making it more filling than its refined counterparts, meaning you’ll be satisfied with less. Please don’t automatically freak out just because you see the word “pasta.” Whole-grain pasta also contains phosphorus, manganese, magnesium, and selenium. Swap out your regular spaghetti noodles for whole grain noodles, give whole wheat pizza crust a try and if you do nothing else swap out that white sandwich bread for 100% whole wheat. Your heart and waistline will thank you.
Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin C and B6, which are important for your brain and nervous system health, a good source of potassium and oh so filling. Sweet potatoes are also very versatile. Sweet and savory options abound with this root veggie.
To get the full beta-carotene benefits from this gem include a little healthy fat when consuming. You could roast your sweet potatoes in olive oil, make it sweet by adding a a spoonful of your favorite nut butter and a drizzle of honey or one of my favorite quick and simple meals, a Tex-Mex version by topping your baked sweet potato a serving of black beans, salsa and avocado. I also love these sliced super thin and roasted making a yummy yet super healthy homemade chip. Pair that with a little hummus for dip and voila. Healthy meal or snack!
Olive oil is a good source of vitamin E, polyphenols, monounsaturated fat and a staple in the proven Mediterranean Diet. That makes this oil far better than many of its counterparts. Polyphenols have been shown to reduce morbidity and slow down the development of cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases as well as cancer. When purchasing olive oil look for a dark tinted glass bottle or tin, preferably avoiding plastic packaging, select extra virgin and check the date. Olive oil does not improve with age. Swap out butter for olive oil or drizzle over veggies. When combined with a splash of balsamic it makes a yummy simple dressing, a much better option than prepackaged or most salad dressings served in restaurants.