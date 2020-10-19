I don’t think you’ll meet anyone who loves pumpkin quite as much as I do. When it comes to the weather though, I could 100% live somewhere that it was warm year-round. San Diego anyone? Where, though, could top fall in East Tennessee? Leaves, college football, crisp air, cool nights, apples — oh my!
Before you start binging on Halloween candy, because what’s the likelihood Halloween is going to look normal this year, I thought I’d take this week’s column to share some healthier ways to celebrate all things fall. Why not? I mean there was a tiger loose in Knoxville, a wallaby in Piney Flats and a resident bear here in Greeneville. 2020 you’ve been a pleasure.
Speaking of pumpkins, this fruit is for more than just decorating. Don’t just toss the pulp and seeds. Both are rich in vitamins and minerals, and the seeds are both tasty and can help lower your cholesterol. Try to buy in-season fruit and veggies like beets, broccoli, cabbage, eggplant, squash, apples, sweet potatoes, pears, cranberries, and persimmons. If your local Farmer’s Market is still in session check out what they are offering. This is a perfect way to know what’s fresh, local and in season.
Get outdoors. With the temps finally dropping and the beautiful changing colors of the leaves, what better time to get outside, get some vitamin D and exercise. Put that phone away and check out Mother Nature’s handiwork.
Choose healthier tailgate fare. We’ve covered this one. If you want to brush up, read my previous column here www.greenevillesun.com/accent/love-your-health-a-healthy-tailgate/article_8444c152-aaba-55d1-94f0-749fcb20affe.html. If you’re not reading this online — hello Dad — a few of my tried and true tips are baked chips instead of regular, whole wheat buns, mustard over mayo. If indulging in wings remove the skin, or better yet, if grilled chicken is an option, choose it. If you’re tailgating at home, which I suspect you might be this year, try baking wings instead of frying them. Why not swap out chips and queso for fresh veggies and hummus? Try turkey dogs instead of bratwurst, and light beer if you’re partaking in libations versus a heavy craft brew.
No matter what you’re drinking, keep it to a one-to-two drink limit, always making sure to hydrate before and throughout the day. I preach this to all my clients.
Hold off on the candy corn. I’m not going to be a complete Debbie Downer and tell you to skip it altogether, but can you wait until Halloween? Go mini and choose healthier picks like Justin’s peanut butter cups with extra points for dark chocolate, Three Musketeers, Tootsie Rolls, or another favorite of mine, Raisinets. Remember, portion control is key. Just because they’re mini doesn’t make them healthy.
Get your flu shot. Don’t just take my word, the CDC advises this is the single best way to prevent the flu. Like an old wives’ tale that just won’t die, the flu vaccine will in fact not give you the flu.
Finally, one of my favorite Fall recipes. There are a million varieties of two ingredient cookies out there. My favorite uses a spice cake mix and a can of pumpkin. One bowl, no muss no fuss. This recipe makes two dozen. I often purchase a gluten free spice or pumpkin cake mix. If you’re not gluten free, feel free to buy a plain box of spice cake mix.
If you can’t find spice cake mix you can even use a yellow cake mix and add in some pumpkin pie spice. I also always throw in some dairy free, dark chocolate chips. I promise this takes it to the next level.
Two Ingredient Pumpkin Cookies
Ingredients:
1 (15 oz) can of pumpkin
1 box spice cake mix
Instructions: Preheat oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Mix your pumpkin and cake mix in a medium bowl until there are no more lumps.
This is where I throw in a handful or two of dark chocolate chips. Drop by rounded tablespoon onto prepared baking sheets, about 2 inches apart.
Bake for 13-15 minutes, until edges start to golden. Remove from oven and allow to cool 5 minutes on the baking sheet. Transfer to wire rack to finish cooling.
Store in an airtight container for up to three days. They never make it that long at our house.