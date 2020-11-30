I have been waking up and working out early for as long as I can remember. The Cassells, my previous last name, are morning people, and that’s putting it mildly. My mom used to say “rise and shine” every morning while I was growing up. I still cringe a little when I hear that phrase. I do not know a middle schooler who likes to rise and shine.
My high school bestie plus doubles partner and I used to run in the mornings for cross country. We did this so we could go to tennis practice or lessons after school. Even in college I didn’t mind those 8 a.m. classes. Well, except on Mondays.
While I’m a morning person through and through, I will say that the rest of the people who live at my house are not. Andy, Pam and Landon you’d be best to avoid till about 8 a.m. You might be asking what this has to do with you getting up early to work out. I get that not everyone wants to rise and shine. I thought today I’d share a few tips that help me stay dedicated. While I might not change everyone’s mind hopefully this will inspire a few of you to start your day off in a healthier way.
Keeping a consistent bedtime and wake time has many benefits. By going to bed at a consistent time you are helping your body fall asleep faster, you perform better at work or school and even improve your mental health. As far as your ability to rise and grind if you’re staying up too late and not getting enough quality shut eye, the likelihood that you’ll have the energy and motivation to get up early and workout is slim.
Another important step in my routine is laying out your clothes the night before. After I get a wild toddler to bed I layout my workout clothes for the next morning, set my alarm, drink a cup of Sleepytime® or chamomile tea, brush my teeth, wash my face and read till I dose off. I like to be completely ready for bed by no later than ten p.m.
While I keep my phone, which serves as my alarm on my nightstand, I have many friends who like to leave their phone or alarm across the room or in another room altogether. Not only are you less likely to scroll through social media or check email, keeping your phone or alarm out of reach makes it much less likely that you’ll stay up since you have to get out of bed to turn it off. No matter where you put your alarm remember the goal is seven to eight hours of quality sleep each night for adults.
For a refresher, I covered fueling your workout in this column. https://www.greenevillesun.com/accent/love-your-health-fuel-for-your-athlete/article_64b37c97-a84a-576e-bc09-356df0c68105.html.
I’ve shared several other times that my early morning pre-run or workout fuel is a date with almond butter. If I’m running more than my usual four miles then I’ll do an energy bite or two. I also drink a glass of water when I wake up and sip water on my way to and from my run. While this works for me, it’s taken some experimenting. It’s best to play around and see what’s best on your stomach. A handful of dry cereal, toast with a smear of peanut butter, a banana with a smear of almond butter, there are many different possibilities. What works best for you and your tummy also has to do with how much time you have before you work out. I usually eat my pre-run fuel as I go out the door so I’m looking for simple and easy to digest carbs. Anything with too much protein or fiber is a no go for my tummy.
Why do my workout in the morning? I perform better all around in the morning. Whether it’s working out or work, I’m most productive in the a.m. I also know in this phase of life that come evening after work, dinner and playing with one sweet yet very energetic little girl, I’m going to be lacking both motivation and energy. I run because it’s my therapy, my me time and well it just makes me happy. I’m a better mom, wife and employee when I exercise. What’s your why?
What do my mornings look like? Wake up, wash my face, brush my teeth, change into my workout clothes, unload the dishwasher, drink a glass of water, take my probiotic then grab my phone, jacket these days, pre-run snack and head out the door. I try to run three to four days a week and then focus on strength training two days a week. If I’m training for a race I try to do a longer run on the weekend. Sadly, that hasn’t happened for a while.
Are you an early riser? When do you like to work out? Any tried and true tips to rise and grind? I’d love to hear from you.