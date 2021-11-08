I am by no stretch of the imagination an expert in the kitchen. Andy Barnett, Landon and even Pam can vouch for that. I often try to make healthier versions of things they like, and more often than not they turn out not so hot. Now both of them will eat said healthy concoctions, and often without complaint. I’ve said many times before, “I’m not a short order cook,” and in solidarity of the women in my family and all those brave souls who’ve gone before me, “You’ll eat what I fix or go hungry,” also applies.
Poor Andy has been subjected to my heathy living experiments, heck he is one since his twenties. Poor Landon really doesn’t know any better and Pam Tillis our overweight, geriatric beagle will eat tissues but not my flax brownies, if that tells you anything about her distinguished palette.
Luckily, for those under the Barnett roof there are a handful of recipes that I have come to master, and more often than not they involve my crockpot. Other than my air fryer, Keurig and blender, it gets the most use.
Without further ado, my favorite tried and true, healthy, simple, crockpot recipes.
Autumn Squash Slow Cooker Soup
From the Blog
In the Know Mom
Ingredients:
1 medium butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cubed
1 medium yellow onion, quartered
1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and chopped
2 cups vegetable broth
1 1/2 cups apple cider
1 can (15 oz) pumpkin puree
2 Tbl honey
1 tsp cinnamon
salt, pepper to taste
1 cup half & half (I use non-dairy)
Garnishes Maple
Roasted Chickpeas:
1 (15 oz) can garbanzo beans (chickpeas)
1 Tbl olive oil
2 Tbl pure maple syrup
1 Tbl brown sugar
1/4 tsp ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp salt
Spicy Roasted Pepitas:
2 C pepitas
2 Tbl olive oil
1 1/2 tsp curry powder
1/2 tsp ground coriander
1/2 tsp salt
Directions:
Add the onion, butternut squash and apple to the slow cooker. Pour the vegetable broth, apple cider, pumpkin puree, honey and spices over all of the ingredients. Cook on low for 6 hours or on high for 3 1/2 hours.
Once vegetables are cooked and soft, puree the soup using an immersion blender. Add in 1 cup (or to your desired consistency) half & half.
While the soup is cooking in the slow cooker, make your garnishes. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Rinse and drain the chickpeas and pat dry. Remove the skins by pinching them between your fingers. In a small bowl, combine all ingredients. Add in chickpeas, tossing to coat evenly. Bake for 40-45 minutes, shaking every so often (every 15 min). When the chickpeas are crunchy, remove from the oven and set aside.
Reduce heat to 325 degrees and line the baking sheet with fresh parchment paper. In a medium bowl, toss the pepitas in all ingredients until evenly coated. Dump onto the lined baking sheet and spread to create a one-seed layer. Bake for 20 minutes, stirring halfway through. Seeds should be golden and crunchy.
Pour soup into a bowl and garnish with chickpeas and pepitas (optional).
Overnight Slow Cooker Pumpkin Pie Steel Cut Oatmeal
From the blog
Five Heart Home
Ingredients:
4 1/2 cups milk of your choice (I use unsweetened vanilla almond or coconut)
1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree
1/2 cup maple syrup
1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/4 cup steel cut oats
Instructions: Locate an oven-safe, not-too-shallow baking dish (such as Corningware or Pyrex) that will fit in your slow cooker. In the baking dish, whisk together the milk, pumpkin, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt until completely blended. Stir in the oats. Carefully place the baking dish down in the slow cooker and slowly pour water into the bottom of the slow cooker until its level is about 1 inch below the top of the baking dish. Cover and cook on LOW for 8 hours. Stir before serving.
Paleo Sweet Potato Chili
From the blog Tastes of Lizzy T
Ingredients:
2 lbs hamburger (I use lean and try to buy organic when possible)
1 red onion chopped
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 can tomato sauce 29.5 ounces
2 cups petite diced tomatoes with juice
3 cups beef stock (I use unsalted veggie stock)
1 cup carrots sliced
5 cups sweet potatoes peeled and cubed
2 bay leaves
1/2 teaspoon thyme
2 teaspoons salt
1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper
1/2 cup chili powder (this isn’t a misprint, but don’t feel like you must use this much). I’ve made this recipe using the called for amount and about half. Yummy both ways.
dash of oregano
dash of red pepper flakes
Instructions: In a large saucepan, brown hamburger, onions and garlic. Drain excess fat and place meat mixture in the slow cooker. Add the other ingredients and let it simmer on low all day (6-8 hours on high for 4-5 hours).
Two Ingredient Salsa or BBQ Crockpot Chicken
All you need for this Barnett staple are chicken and either the salsa or BBQ sauce of your choice. Voila! Either of these super simple recipes gives me two different nights of meals!
Ingredients:
About two pounds of skinless, boneless chicken breasts
1 jar of store-bought salsa or about half a container of BBQ sauce. Even better and my favorite option, homemade canned salsa (enough to generously cover the chicken/bottom of the crockpot). If and when buying and using store bought, make sure to keep the ingredients simple and clean, aka only ingredients you recognize. When buying BBQ sauce look out for lots of added sugar. That’s a no go.
Salt and pepper to season the chicken and I love a spritz of fresh lime on mine right before serving.
Instructions: Place chicken breasts in a slow cooker and cover with salsa or BBQ sauce. Cook on high for four hours or low for six to eight. Mine is usually always cooked after cooking it on low for about six hours. Shred the chicken once it’s done and if you need a little more salsa or BBQ sauce add and stir before serving.
This recipe is a life saver for me. If I do the salsa version I’ll serve it over brown rice, with fresh avocado, fruits and veggies. I use leftovers/repurpose for air fryer enchiladas, taco salads, homemade whole wheat quesadillas, the list goes on and on.
If I end up doing the BBQ chicken version, I’ll do whole wheat sliders with a yummy Greek yogurt slaw and then homemade BBQ nachos on blue corn tortillas chips with the leftovers.
You’re welcome.