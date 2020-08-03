My parents moved from my childhood home a few years ago to be closer to my daughter, not so much me or my husband. As I was looking through some old pictures and memorabilia my mom had packed away, I came across a 40th place cross country ribbon.
I should add that tennis was my sport. My best friend and doubles partner Alison and I decided to run cross country our last year of high school as a fun way to cross train. We also believed running three miles every day plus tennis would give us the most rocking bodies ever. I would pay a ridiculous sum of money to have that body back.
When I mentioned to my girlfriend Dana, who is the fastest human I know, that I placed 40th she said, “I bet there were hundreds of runners. Fortieth isn’t too shabby.”
I reminded this sweet friend that I grew up in Southwest Virginia and went to a tiny high school. There were probably 41 runners. So clearly the takeaway wasn’t my speed but the fact that my parents either: (a) didn’t know that wasn’t good; or (b) they were proud of me for trying. I’m going to go with a combo of both.
My parents aren’t sports people unless you count my mom’s intense love of power walking. We didn’t analyze every match. When I had practice, lessons, or games they would let my coach fill their role. After all my matches or any of the sports I so miserably failed at pre-tennis, they would just say I played great and asked what I wanted for dinner. They let me try every sport and activity that I wanted to try. My mom’s only demand was piano lessons till 7th grade, which I loathed every second of but of course now wish that I had stuck with it.
Tennis just happened to stick and was something at which I was mildly decent. It used to frustrate — even mildly embarrass me — that my parents weren’t like so many of my friends’ parents who were really into their child’s sports. Growing up in a small town that worships football and all sports, most of my friends’ parents were former athletes. My doubles partner’s dad was a former collegiate basketball player who through his two girls had become a bit of a tennis nut.
Even though I pretty much retired my tennis bag the day I left Emory, I don’t think I realized how not done I was with sports. Not long after, Andy started working for the Johnson City Cardinals as their assistant GM while in grad school at ETSU. In order to see him since I was already living and working in Knoxville, I had to come to Cardinal Park. This meant spending my weekends watching endless amounts of minor league baseball, — working in the concession stand, for free I might add and counting and walking the deposit to the bank after a long day at Cardinal Park.
After grad school Andy started his first teaching position, and of course with that came coaching. I’ve been in the stands for the last decade. I’m a little partial but I think he’s a pretty outstanding coach. Having spent time in the bleachers all these years I’ve seen a lot of players and even more so parents. Don’t get me wrong, I think sports are fantastic for kids. It’s a wonderful teacher about the game of life. Teamwork, how to handle disappointment, that hard work yields results and for me it gave me some of the greatest friendships of my life. Hours spent at the courts or on a school bus with my high school girls or on an old Emory tennis van, where at some point a mouse had died in the central cooling and heating system, forged a bond that has only grown with time.
Parents, because I’m guessing you’re the ones reading this, I want you to think about talent. True talent, undeniable talent. The kind that really is a gift. I also want you to think how many times you’ve seen it. I went to high school with some amazing athletes, Josh Shoemaker, Chad Beasley, Tara Sheets (now Chadwell) and of course the famous Mac McClung. That being said the only one still playing is Mac and he’s still in college. The rest have gone on to careers outside of sports and families.
Let’s use the example of basketball, since it’s one of the sports Andy coaches. Do you know how many players from Greeneville have gone to a D1 school on a basketball scholarship in the last twenty years? I’ll tell you. It’s two. Moving on to Andy’s sport baseball, did you know that only about five and a half percent of high school baseball players ultimately play at the collegiate level? Less than eleven percent of NCAA senior male baseball players will get drafted by a Major League Baseball team and, to really depress you, the percentage of high school players getting drafted into professional baseball is less than a percent.
You might be wondering what my point with all this. I sat through a middle school area championship this winter. While I was so proud of the kids — and a really cute coach — for most of the game I wanted to disappear into the bleachers. Now I can get a little “Scott County” from time to time, raise my voice and occasionally question the referees, but what I heard and witnessed was downright embarrassing. Comments from parents about middle school aged children that were completely unacceptable and horrendous attitudes all around.
Being on the sidelines all these years has not only made me appreciative of my parents and their attitude that it’s truly just a game, but also hopefully provided me some much needed insight for raising our daughter. I know those of you with kids who play sports might say that I’ll be different when its mine on the court/field/course, but I sure hope I won’t. They are only young once.
Enjoy watching them play, the friendships they make. Ask them if they are having a good time. Do they enjoy this sport? If not, it’s a heck of a lot of their time and yours. Is there a sport or activity that interests them? Music? Art? Legos? Just because you loved sports or were mildly decent at them doesn’t mean your child does. It’s supposed to be fun. The pressure, yelling, play by play review in the car after the game, it’s just too much. Your child needs a parent. They already have a coach, and might I add that in most cases one who probably played, studies the game and just wants to help your child be the best that they can be.
I assure you, after all, it is just a game.