Spring has finally sprung. You’ve gotten outside, drinking in that fresh air and hopefully taking advantage of some outdoor movement. You’ve packed away those sad winter clothes, spruced up your house a bit, and finally feel ready for all things spring.
Not so fast! In the midst of emerging from hibernation have you thought about cleaning out your medicine cabinet? While I know this sounds far from sexy or fun and, much like your laundry room, few people ever see it, it’s important to take stock of what you have, tossing out any leftover medicine.
I apply the same rule to my medicine cabinet as I do my closet. If I haven’t worn it or used it in a year, it’s time to part ways. Today let’s review a few easy tips on spring cleaning your medicine cabinet.
Check those dates. Like my condiment shelf in my fridge, I’m bad to let things in my medicine cabinet sit there long past their prime. Unlike that bottle of ketchup, it’s important to get rid of medications after they expire. Not only do meds lose their effectiveness, some can even be poisonous.
Like an old sweater, if it’s lost its color or smells funny, no matter the date, part ways. This is a good indication it’s been exposed to too much light.
For prescriptions, follow the one-year rule. For over-the-counter meds, including vitamins and supplements, check the date. Some do have a shelf life of longer that a year, but like those fish oil pills I bought Andy ages ago, if you aren’t using them, haven’t in over a year, it’s either time to get serious or get rid of them.
Why? Most importantly to prevent drug abuse. Prescription drug abuse is when someone takes a medication inappropriately. With prescription abuse on the rise, one of the fastest growing drug problems in the U.S., you want to do everything you can to keep the kids and teens in your life safe. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) data on youth and young adults, more than 5,700 youth in 2014 reported using prescription pain relievers without a doctor’s guidance.
The 2007 National Survey on Drug Use and Health reported that 11.7 percent of 12– to 17-year-olds reported non-medical use of psychotherapeutic drugs at some point in their lives, 9.7 percent of 12th-graders reported past-year non-medical use of Vicodin and 4.7 percent of high school seniors reported past-year non-medical use of OxyContin.
Nearly half of the teens stated that they obtained them from a relative or friend.
What can you do? In addition to moving your medicine cabinet out of the bathroom to a more secure, even locked or hidden location, you can talk to the kids and young adults in your life. Some great resources for starting that conversation can be found at www.drugfree.org. If you suspect a family member or loved one is facing a substance use disorder you can call the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ free 1-800 number (1-800-662-HELP (4357)) 24/7, 365. This is a free, confidential, information service in English and Spanish for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders. This service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations. Callers can also order free publications and other information.
How to dispose of unwanted or outdated items? Don’t just flush them. In addition to being potentially harmful to the environment and our water supply, your pharmacist can provide you with the most up to date information and proper ways to dispose of your expired and unused meds. Many independent and big box chain pharmacies have programs to mail back unwanted medications. Another invaluable resource is https://takebackday.dea.gov/. You can find locations of year round drug disposal, resources and even treatment information.
If you’ve ditched your old vitamins and supplements either because they expired in the 2000s or, like Andy, you just ain’t taking that fish oil. Check out one of my older columns about supplements. https://www.greenevillesun.com/accent/love-your-health-supplements/article_dcd33ea8-2c0c-5f0f-962c-1d48e4275907.html
If you read this paper via the print version, to sum it up, I take and will always recommend a good old multivitamin. Think of it as a nice insurance policy. While no one vitamin or supplement can take the place of a completely beige diet, zero movement, poor sleep and being stressed to the max, a multivitamin is a good way to help fill in those little “gaps.”
Most of us don’t get enough magnesium from our diet alone. Besides being a digestive aid, magnesium helps promote cardiovascular health. You can get magnesium supplements via Amazon, health food stores and even most grocery stores.
Omega-7 fatty acids are important.. While 10% of Americans take an Omega-3 supplement, because triglyceride numbers run high here in the U.S. and consumption of fish rich in omega-3 is low, Omega-7 is a less popular supplement choice. Omega-7 is a fatty acid that can be found in foods like macadamia nuts and is already naturally produced by your body. It’s been shown to reduce inflammation and insulin resistance.
Before you start taking a supplement or making any changes to your diet or lifestyle, consult with your primary care physician, nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant.
I hope this week’s column has inspired you to take that spring cleaning one step farther. As for me, Andy’s fish oil has been replaced with a new men’s multivitamin. Let’s see if I’m more successful this go round.