With April right around the corner and Spring finally here, I thought I’d help kick those seasonal blues and provide you with a list, recipe and what’s coming up, pun intended, in our area.
March never really feels like Spring to me. Maybe it’s because growing up in the 80’s in Southwest Virginia we got some of our biggest snows in March. I remember being out for spring break then missing the week following break for snow. While the weather in this area can be unpredictable at best, April feels fresh and new to me. Fresh air, fresh veggies, you get the picture.
Some of my absolute favorite ingredients are freshest in the Spring months. While I’m highlighting just a few today, Seasonalfoodguide.org is a wonderful free resource where you can search state, season and even produce to find what’s fresh in your area.
Arugula
I love this peppery green for salads. Did you know that when compared to store bought leaf lettuce it packs over five times more calcium, vitamin A, C and K? It’s also a great source of iron. While I love it as a base for salads, it’s a great way to punch up the flavor in a sandwich or wrap, delicious sauteed, stir fried and used to make a yummy pesto.
Asparagus
While I might be the only one in my house that enjoys this green gem, I know I’m not alone. Did you know that asparagus can help beat bloat? It’s packed with folate, important for all those expectant mama’s out there, high in iron, copper, protein, antioxidants, the list goes on. I love it lightly steamed, roasted, sautéed, you name it.
Mint
Sadly, Thin Mints aren’t fresh, local produce. Fresh mint however, besides a yummy taste and easy to grow, is anti-inflammatory, an immune booster and aides in digestion, helping to soothe a troubled tummy. I love it fresh in water, added to a smoothie to make a healthy mint cholate chip treat, and so good when paired with watermelon, basil and feta for a fresh salad, the possibilities are nearly endless.
Radishes
I love these little gems. Known to help increase oxygen supply to the blood, high in fiber, and help with water retention. I love them fresh, added to a salad or just to snack on. For those like the other two members of my household, slicing them thin and adding to a salad or as a topping for tacos or wraps is a sneaky way with not just radishes to get flavor, color and vitamin into your crew’s diet as well.
Raspberries and strawberries
Not making their appearance until late May, I didn’t want to leave two of my absolute favorite fruits out. Loaded with antioxidants, these berries are high in fiber, have been shown to potentially improve blood sugar and insulin response in the body, help fight inflammation and are good for your complexion. I don’t need any more reasons, do you? You don’t really have to get creative when it comes to incorporating berries into your diet. I love them by the handful, on top of fresh oatmeal or cereal, when that sweet tooth strikes, sprinkled into salads. The possibilities are endless.
Cabbage
Easy on the wallet and rich in beta-carotene, vitamin C and fiber. I love it as the base of one of my very favorite slaw recipes that I’m sharing with you today. I especially love it sliced thin like a steak, brushed with olive oil, a sprinkle of salt and pepper then roasted or grilled.
Without further ado …
Asian Slaw
From the blog Eating Bird Food
Slaw Ingredients:
1 lb, about 5 cups shredded cabbage. You can use napa, green or red. I like to use a combo for extra color and taste.
1 cup shredded carrots
1 cup sliced scallions
1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
white or black sesame seeds, for topping
Asian Dressing:
1 tablespoon grated ginger
3 Tablespoons mayonnaise. You can use avocado oil mayo, which I prefer or even a vegan option.
2 Tablespoons sesame oil
2 Tablespoons low-sodium tamari. You can also use coconut aminos or soy sauce.
1 Tablespoon rice vinegar
1 Tablespoon mirin
Instructions:
Toss together slaw ingredients in a large salad bowl. Add all ingredients for the dressing into a blender and blend until smooth and creamy. Pour over slaw and toss to combine. Top with sesame seeds and serve. Slaw will keep for 4-5 days in the fridge.