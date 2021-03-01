With the start of spring right around the corner — thank goodness — and the need for a little something light and fun, I thought we’d revisit an old favorite. By now y’all know I love a good book, a good country song, and a yummy healthy treat.
Books:
“Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman. No, this is not the title of my autobiography. This book was funny and warm, all while offering up some sage advice. This book tells the story of a group of strangers brought together by an open house and a botched robbery. While this might sound like suspenseful fluff, it’s not. The themes of friendship, forgiveness and hope, certainly much needed in this crazy world, make this a book with depth and heart.
For a little humor try Mindy Kahling’s latest essays. I thoroughly enjoyed “Searching for Coach Taylor,” y’all know my love for all things Friday Night Lights runs deep, and “Please Like Me.” I adore her writing and acting contributions to my beloved “The Office” and her books and her recent time behind the camera and in the director’s chair have been a treat as well. Her remake of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” for Hulu and “Never Have I Ever” made me laugh, cry and provided a delightful escape from the dumpster fire that was 2020.
Finally, last but not least, “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey. “Alright, alright, alright.” Humor, life lessons and unbelievable stories from his very colorful life make this one a surprisingly heartfelt read. I thought this autobiography would just be a series of funny and crazy stories, but like the actor himself it had depth. I flew through this one. A must read if you are looking for a different kind of autobiography, a deviation from the typical celebrity tell all or rags to riches story of success.
Music and other enjoyable things to listen to:
I normally listen to podcasts on my way to and from work. For podcasts, I’ve raved in this little space before about “Say It Southern” and “Sweaty and Pissed,” which recently took a bit of a hiatus with Leann Morgan leaving the show. Missing my weekly giggle with Leann, I tried out a few other podcasts. First was “Serial” but I’m a scaredy cat and couldn’t even finish season one.
I’ll occasionally listen to a few shows from former contestants of my beloved “Bachelor”/”Bachelorette” franchise, but the show really provides me with all I need. Enter “Boy Mom Meets Girl Mom.” One of my dear friends started a podcast last year and I have been loving it. Grace, humor, female friendship and the rollercoaster ride that is parenting make this podcast a delightful treat. Two local women keeping it real and authentic. Do yourself a favor and listen.
For a trip down memory lane, “I Hope That I Don’t Fall in Love with You” and for all those Tom Waits fans out there, I’m sorry but I think it’s hard to top Hootie’s cover of this one. Every time I hear this song I’m transported to Abingdon and a now closed little joint that will always have a special place in my heart.
I like Maren Morris, “I Could Use A Love Song” in particular. The entire album, “Hero,” is gold but this song really resonates with me — her voice, the message, all the feels.
Recipe time:
In honor of St. Patty’s Day and my love of all things green — spinach and the Greene Devils to name my top two — I’m sharing one of my favorite copycat recipes. I love a mint and certainly milkshake moment. While the golden arches take on that combo is something your waistline might want to limit, the recipe I’m sharing today is dairy free and naturally sweetened. A perfect minty moment sans guilt.
Healthy Shamrock Shake
From the blog Detoxinista
Ingredients:
3/4 cup almond milk
1/4 avocado, pitted
1 handful fresh baby spinach
1/4 teaspoon pure peppermint extract
5 Medjool dates, pitted
1 to 2 large handfuls of ice
Instructions:
Combine the almond milk, avocado, spinach, peppermint extract, and dates and blend until smooth. Taste and adjust the flavoring as needed, but keep in mind that the flavor will be diluted slightly when you add the ice in the next step. Add the ice and blend again, until the smoothie is as thick as you’d like. Serve right away.