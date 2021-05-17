I’m writing this column as spring has just started to emerge. I don’t have a vaccine yet but my goodness, by the time this runs I sure hope to. Otherwise, I don’t know that this summer will look much different than last. I promise that’s all the Debbie Downer I have for you today.
Warm weather, though, always gets my hopes up. Landon and I spent all weekend outside — playgrounds, watching baseball, walking through our neighborhood, just soaking in this recent glorious weather. While I love all mother nature has to offer, summer is hands down my favorite. Sunshine, the ocean, getting off the dang treadmill and running outside, shorts, flip flops, melty ice cream cones, I’m here for it all.
This week I thought I’d share our summer bucket list. Hopefully, this little list will encourage you to get outdoors, get some sunshine — you need that vitamin D after all — and make this one count.
Without further ado …
My Summer Bucket List
1. Go to the beach. No thanks to Covid, we didn’t go last year. Beaufort, South Carolina has my heart. Miles of nearly empty beaches, long evening strolls, a charming little downtown, some of the best food you’ll ever eat, it just doesn’t get much better. One of my very favorite things in this world is spending all day on the beach with a great book. With a very active toddler in tow, I don’t know how possible that is this summer but I’m looking forward to collecting shells and splashing in the water with my girl.
2. Grow something. Andy bought me the cutest little patio planter last year. I can’t wait to grow lettuce, tomatoes and herbs in it. For everything else, since my green thumb is poor at best, I’ll be a regular at our local Farmer’s Markets.
3. Go camping. I think I’ve shared in this little space before that I’m not a lover of all things outdoorsy. Andy Barnett however sure is. I might have indicated that I was more “outdoorsy” than I actually am while we were dating. He took me camping once and I didn’t even make it through the night in the tent. Let’s see if I fair better this time.
6. Make ice cream. We have an ice creamer maker that we got as a wedding gift many many moons ago. We used to use it quite a bit. It’s been collecting dust for quite some time, but I’m determined to bust it out this summer and get Landon involved. Some of my favorite memories growing up are at my Grandparents’ house making ice cream, grilling out, swimming all day long and then ending the day with homemade ice cream. My precious mamaw and papaw used to make ice cream the old fashioned way. Rock salt and all. I’ve never attempted to make a batch of her homemade butter pecan and vanilla. She also made the most to die for chocolate sauce. I still dream about it.
7. Go on a picnic.
8. Pick berries. I’d love to hear from y’all where the best place locally is to visit.
9. Catch lightning bugs.
10. Spend the day floating the river with Andy. See me trying to live up to my “outdoorsy” persona.
11. See a movie at a drive-in theater. Makes smuggling in snacks a lot easier.
12. Take Landon to a paint your own pottery place. She loves to paint, and I love that it’s not my house that’s getting destroyed.
13. Swimming lessons for Landon.
14. Go for a girls weekend at the Spa. Gosh, I miss my girls and my face, hands and feet need some long overdue TLC.
15. Run a race. Oh, how I’ve missed running with people.
16. Make s’mores.
17. Visit some new breweries.
18. Tennis lessons for Landon and maybe a refresher for me.
19. Go bowling.
20. Putt-putt, driving range, disc golf and, to round it out, take old Pam to the dog park. Again, Pam Tillis, our dog, not the Grammy award winning country singer. I’d hate for someone to drive by our house and hear me yell, “Pam Tillis get out of the trash,” and think I would speak to a country music legend that way.
What’s on your summer bucket list? I’d love to hear from you!