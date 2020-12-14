It happened — my worst nightmare, what I’d been trying so hard to avoid for all of 2020. The week of Thanksgiving to be exact proved to be the cherry on top of this sundae of a year. Not just one of us, but all three. Pam, our beagle who ate several Covid contaminated tissues, appears to have been spared.
I won’t go into where it came from or point fingers, other than to say I’ll be holding this over Andy’s head for the rest of his life. Just kidding, maybe not.
In all seriousness we’ve navigated this pandemic the best we could. Always mask wearing, social distancing like none other, and really limiting who we see and where we go. We certainly didn’t attend that New York City wedding with seven thousand of our nearest and dearest. Sadly, with Andy’s profession, teaching and coaching, I’d felt like this was circling us for the last month or so.
Now that we are on the other side of this thing, I want to share a few tips and tricks that got us through. I should also add that we had very mild cases. If you are experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 please get tested and consult with your primary care provider. A doctor, I am not.
My tips
Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. While Andy’s and my symptoms were completely different, both Landon and I ran a low-grade fever. I also experienced some not so fun gastrointestinal side effects for a few days as well. Staying hydrated when you have a fever or are experiencing vomiting or diarrhea is of the utmost importance. Our bodies are largely water, up to sixty percent. Drinking even when you don’t feel thirsty is a must.
Consume beverages like water, soothing decaf teas, La Croix, Pedialyte and Gatorade. Avoid caffeine and alcohol. Choose healthy hydrating soups as well. Focus on consuming at least half your body weight in water or water-based beverages each day. Dehydration can make your symptoms even worse.
Rest. I upped my sleep game during my recovery. I’m normally an early riser to exercise and get a jump on work and check emails, often putting sleep on the back burner. Not when I’m sick, and certainly not sick with Covid.
Research has shown that your body does so much work while you sleep. Recovery, immune system support, repair and healing all take place when we sleep. Remember, you should be aiming for seven to eight hours of shut eye every night. I tried to make sure I was logging at least eight every night during my illness and recovery.
Take a walk. While running and lifting took a backseat for over two weeks, walking Pam and getting a little fresh air was soothing, good for the body and mind. I tried to do this every day, as soon as I felt like it and the weather permitted.
One of my sweet friends who had survived and recovered from Covid over the summer told me to “practice slow and intentional breathing, taking deep breaths throughout the day.” I streamed an uplifting and funny podcast, leashed up old tissue eater, aka: Pam, and strolled solo through our neighborhood. I put my mask in my jacket pocket in case I encountered anyone. If you feel up to it make sure to pick somewhere you can walk solo, avoiding others as to not potentially infect someone else.
Binge a show or movie. Mulan no longer costs one million dollars, or in other words, $30 extra on Disney+. While I thoroughly enjoyed this new version, and even considered paying the $30 to watch, I sure am glad Disney decided to save me a few Christmas dollars.
I gifted Andy the book “Hillbilly Elgy,”now on Netflix, last Christmas and while he said it was somewhat of a slow read, we both really enjoyed the movie. It’s Christmas so Landon has us watching the Grinch on repeat. I find myself finishing it, long after she’s stopped paying attention. I do that with Christmas Vacation, too. Every time I find it on, I not only get sucked in but laugh at all the classic scenes. Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold will forever make me laugh.
For shows, if you haven’t watched Schitt’s Creek or Friday Night Lights, I can’t recommend them enough. Schitt’s Creek will make you cry tears of laughter and joy and I don’t know how a dose of Tim Riggins wouldn’t lift anyone’s spirits.
And last but certainly not least, stay home if you are sick and for the health of others wear your mask. Has 2020 not stunk enough? Am I the only one who wants to this to be over? That misses people? See y’all in 2021, hopefully with a vaccine in my arm.