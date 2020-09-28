As I write this column, I’m keeping a food journal. While I’ve done this many times over the years it’s still the best way for me to link how I feel with what I eat. I taught a yearlong Diabetes Prevention program for the National YMCA in partnership with the CDC. One of the biggest tools we equipped our participants with was food journaling. The participants were asked to journal weekly and then turn in their food logs for helpful feedback.
Food journaling is so much more than just an accountability tool. It can expose the emotions or reasons behind why you’re eating what you do and when you do, food intolerances, even possible allergies. Don’t just take my word. Multiple studies have shown that those who food journal achieve nearly double the weight loss as their non journaling counterparts. Let’s dive into some of the benefits and how to get started.
That candy bowl at Grandma’s, eating that last chicken nugget off your child’s plate, a spoonful of ice cream standing in front of the freezer late at night, all items you might not think about when you reflect on what you’ve eaten during the day. When you take the time to write down everything you’re consuming not only does it remind you of that late-night dairy treat but for many makes you question was it worth it?
I have every single client I work with food journal. More than the feedback I provide, I think the biggest takeaway is having to see it for yourself what you’re putting in your body. If weight loss is your goal, journaling is one of the best ways to start. For many, this simple tool can lead to big benefits.
Are you eating your feelings? Do you eat when you’re stressed? Happy? Sad? Bored? In addition to writing down what and how much you eat, noting how you feel can be a very insightful tool to be able to pick up on hunger cues, stop eating when full, figure out if that late night snack in front of the television was due to hunger or just boredom and can help you to be able to truly listen to your body. Becoming an intuitive eater and paying attention to what you eat is one of the biggest tools you can have under your belt in achieving a lifetime of wellness.
How much are you eating? Portion sizes? Small or large fry? Five tablespoons of creamer instead of the one you think you’re adding to your coffee, handful of chips eaten straight from the bag versus measuring them out — you get the picture. This can add up to hundreds of additional calories a day, probably without you even thinking about it. I would strongly encourage everyone, if you’re not familiar with portion sizes, to take a few days and measure out your food. I know this seems intense, but I promise it’s eye opening.
Have you ever looked at the label on your favorite cereal? Do you know many servings aren’t even a full cup? Have you ever measured out ¾ a cup of cereal or are you just pouring till the top of the bowl is no longer visible? I covered portion sizes already in this little space. Here is the link to the article if you’re interested. https://www.greenevillesun.com/accent/love-your-health-control-your-portions/article_46b82dc1-e734-5620-a393-af3b1b7943db.html.
How does your food make you feel? This is why I’ve journaled so many times. Dairy and gluten I love with all my heart. My gut ? Not so much! Noting how you feel after a meal can help with training, gut health, and both mental and physical performance. Ask yourself and then write down if this food or meal made you feel good. Energized? Bloated? Sluggish? Digestive issues?
Don’t know how to journal? MyFitnessPal, Lose It, most fitness trackers, so many free apps and choices, will work fine. Or choose to just go with putting good old pen to paper. I prefer a word document but have used and loved MyFitnessPal and my Fitbit app. There are even apps that allow you to take a picture of your meals/food to journal.
No matter how you choose to journal I can’t stress enough how much the devil is in the details. Even if you’re not working with a nutritionist or dietician be specific for yourself. Instead of writing simply a hamburger for dinner, write down where that hamburger was from, if cooked at home what blend of meat/percentage lean, what toppings, did you finish it, how did it make you feel, were you hungry, out with a group or dining solo, eating in front of the television or at your desk again. The more details the better picture you paint for yourself.
When I was teaching the Diabetes Prevention Program, for many of the participants simply seeing those Hershey’s kisses popped after a walk to a co-worker’s desk, a handful of fries out of their kids’ happy meal and no fruit or veggies in sight was enough for them to realize why they were struggling with weight loss or living a healthy lifestyle. Do me a favor and take a week to food journal. I’ll bet you’ll be surprised at all you learn about your body.