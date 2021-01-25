I’ve shared with all of you, in this little space, that I like to rise and grind. If I don’t run, which is my go-to therapy and exercise first thing in the morning, more than likely it’s not going to happen. Like many of you juggling life’s demands — work, feeding yourself and or your family, getting a wild little one into bed, pets, laundry, the list goes on — you know both your energy and time are zapped at the end of the day. I find for myself that if I miss my morning workout, not only is my mental game not as sharp, even if I get the chance to squeeze in that afternoon or evening workout, my heart and body just aren’t in it.
You might be asking, “Why? Why, Jessica, should I get up even earlier than my already early alarm clock to work out? Isn’t sleep important?”
While I know it can be difficult, especially if you’re not a morning person, there are numerous benefits and while, yes, sleep is important, taking time to move your body is healthy for body, mind and spirit.
The benefits
Getting your metabolism off and running, helping curb and or control cravings, and setting the tone for a day of movement and healthier choices are just a few of the benefits of morning exercise. Let’s dive a little deeper into some of the biggest benefits of rising and grinding.
Speaking of sleep, morning exercise can help you rest better at night. Evening workouts, especially close to bedtime, can have the opposite effect, raising both your core body temperature and releasing endorphins. Whenever you choose to workout, listen to cues from your body. If running/higher impact workouts later in the day leave you tossing and turning at night, try moving high energy or higher impact workouts to the morning. Whenever you choose to workout, all movement is good. Studies have shown that moderate aerobic activity increases the amount of deep sleep you get, giving your body and mind a chance to hit restart, helping you feel rested and refreshed when you wake up.
Exercise helps to control your blood pressure. More than one hundred million Americans have high blood pressure. Only about one in four of those living with high blood pressure have their condition under control. Uncontrolled high blood pressure over time damages the arteries, heart and brain, putting you at risk for aneurism, heart attack and stroke. Exercise helps you achieve and maintain a healthy weight, a stronger heart and often the benefit of improved emotional health, in turn improving and often lowering your blood pressure. Research published in the American Heart Association’s Journal, Hypertension found that thirty minutes of morning exercise lowered blood pressure for the rest of the day among older men and women who are overweight or obese. Women who also take brief, frequent breaks from sitting throughout the day can enhance the blood pressure benefits of morning exercise even more.
Exercise makes you feel happier. Elle Woods said it best, “Exercise gives you endorphins, endorphins makes you happy. Happy people don’t kill their husbands!” Like I’ve mentioned a thousand times before, running makes me happy. It quiets my brain and, when it’s safe and I’m able to run with friends, provides company and fellowship, is my gift to myself, my “me time,” and leaves me feeling accomplished, proud of myself. Mental health professionals on a frequent basis stress to their patients the mental health benefits of exercise. Numerous studies have shown that exercise improves mental health by reducing anxiety, depression, and negative mood. Exercise has also been found to alleviate symptoms such as low self-esteem and social withdrawal.
Exercise improves mental acuity. Exercise has been shown to improve focus, alertness, and concentration. For older adults moving in the morning can improve decision making across the day, based on a 2019 study from the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute. The study also showed that morning exercise combined with brief walking breaks throughout the day can boost short term memory,compared to a sedentary based lifestyle.
Exercise helps you stay well. If there was ever a time to avoid the doctor’s office, other than of course staying on top of your annual well-visits, it’s now. A 2019 scientific review in the Journal of Sport and Health Science found that exercise can improve your immune response, lower illness risk, and reduce inflammation. If you can get outside to move, even better. Getting even ten to fifteen minutes of movement in the good old sunshine can help your body obtain that much needed Vitamin D, an essential in fighting off viruses.
Now that we’ve covered a handful of the many benefits of morning movement you might wonder what you should eat before. Don’t fret, we’ve covered this topic. You can read one of my oldies but goodies Fuel for your athlete, yes you are an athlete, in case no one told you today. www.greenevillesun.com/accent/love-your-health-fuel-for-your-athlete/article_64b37c97-a84a-576e-bc09-356df0c68105.html. In case you missed that one or are reading this in the good old print version, let me summarize.
What to eat before
Whole wheat toast with peanut butter or nut butter of your choice. SunButter is a great option for those needing a peanut-free alternative. Top it off with a drizzle of honey. Banana with pb or nut butter; a handful of a whole grain cereal, ideally less than 10 grams of sugar per servings; or a handful of dried fruit. I like a couple of dates or dried apricots dipped in almond butter before a run. Any of these paired with water are good options.
If you have time for breakfast, ideally one to three hours pre-movement, here you go.
Whole grain cereal or oatmeal made with whole, low-fat milk or skim, based on calorie needs. You can also choose a non-dairy substitute like unsweetened almond milk topped with berries; a yogurt parfait made with plain Greek yogurt, fresh fruit, a drizzle of honey for sweetness and some low-sugar cereal or granola for crunch; a smoothie made with frozen fruit, frozen spinach — promise you can’t taste it — peanut butter or almond butter, a plant-based protein powder and dairy or non-dairy substitute of your choice for liquid; whole grain waffles topped with peanut butter or almond butter plus fruit for an on-the-go breakfast; or for those who have a little longer to sit down two scrambled eggs, a slice or two of whole wheat toast topped with smear of plant-based butter like Earth Balance plus fruit makes a great breakfast.
No matter when you work out, morning, afternoon or evening, it’s all good. As Nike says, “Just Do It”.