Even though 2020 has felt like it has dragged on forever, here we are just a few days before Christmas. Since we’ve recently covered when to trade in your sneaks for fresh kicks, healthy recipes and how to manage holiday stress, today I thought we’d keep it light.
I got the idea for this week’s column ages ago from one of my favorite blogs. I love to see what other people are reading and creating — just call me nosey — and this one really caught my eye.
Without further ado …
Books
“The American Royals” series, most recently “Majesty” by Katharine McGee. This short series takes us to a fictional America, one where good old George W. becomes king, not president. While there’s no real proof, many historians claim that Washington was offered the chance to be king. There you go, dad, I’m finally putting that history major to use.
This book picks up where the first one left off: Is America ready for a young queen to rule? With some romance and a little family drama, this one is nice and light. If you need a lighthearted escape during the holiday season, this series is for you.
“The Road Back to You: An Enneagram Journey to Self-Discovery” by Ian Morgan Cron and Suzanne Stabile. A book club pick, that I’ll admit I was hesitant to read. After one too many personality and leadership books during my time at Clayton, I often steer clear of these kinds of titles. The initial enneagram test didn’t offer any revelations to me as I’m keenly aware of my OCD tendencies and shortcomings. The book, however, is such a powerful yet heartwarming eye opener. As you learn more about yourself, it also helps you see the world through other’s eyes, why they do and say the things that you and your number might not understand. I loved the humor and storytelling in this book.
“The Wives” by Tarryn Fisher. If you watched Big Love or Sister Wives, this book is for you. A psychological page turner, this one kept me up at night, waiting to see what would happen next. If you read and liked “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides, this one might be for you.
“Writes & Lovers” by Lilly King. This book took me right back to those years post college when you are trying to figure out not only who the heck you are, what you want to do with your life and what you’re ultimately looking for in a partner. Even if you weren’t a lost soul post college like myself, I’d still recommend this one.
Driving around looking at Christmas lights and decorations while sipping hot chocolate
This fall, Landon, my little girl and Andy and me really got into looking at “spooky” houses. Thank you to everyone who decorated not only for Halloween, but also for Christmas. You made this little girl’s fall and winter. With COVID-19 being responsible for cancelling so many things, I found so much simple joy in this pastime. If you see a white Honda SUV repeatedly driving slowly through your neighborhood, I promise we’re not casing the joint. Support one of our sweet little local coffee shops and take an evening and do this. Promise me, though, you’ll consider substituting skim milk for whole.
Recipes
This one is a spin on a traditional holiday classic that’s made with saltine crackers and equal parts butter and brown sugar. While the original recipe often delivers a tummy ache and that feeling that you’ve over done it on treats, this one will not. One bowl, gluten free and easily made dairy free, I promise these taste so much like the original that you or Santa won’t be able to tell the difference.
Healthy Christmas Crack
From one of my favorite blogs, Eating Bird Food
Ingredients:
36 square almond flour crackers
1/2 cup coconut sugar
1/2 cup (1 stick) softened grass-fed butter, ghee or vegan buttery stick
1 cup semi-sweet or dark chocolate chips (I always go for dairy free brand)
1/4 cup chopped almonds
2–3 Tablespoons dried cranberries, chopped
coconut oil cooking spray
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 400°F.
Line a 9×9 square pan with foil and lightly spray with coconut oil cooking spray. Arrange crackers in a single layer to cover the bottom of the pan. You should be able to fit all 36 crackers in a single layer.
In a saucepan over medium heat, add softened butter and sugar. Stir with a whisk until butter has melted and sugar has dissolved. Bring mixture to a low boil and let boil for 4 minutes. Remove from heat and immediately pour mixture over the crackers using a rubber spatula to cover all of the crackers.
Place in the preheated oven for 6 minutes or until caramel is bubbling across the whole pan.
While crackers are in the oven, melt your chocolate: add chocolate chips to a medium glass bowl and heat in the microwave on 20-second intervals, mixing the chocolate with a spoon between intervals. Once most of the chocolate is melted, remove from the microwave and stir until the chocolate is completely melted and smooth.
Remove crackers from oven and let cool for 1-2 minutes to allow the bubbles to deflate. Drizzle melted chocolate on top and spread with a rubber spatula until you have an even, smooth chocolate layer. Top with chopped almonds and dried cranberries.
Place pan in the fridge to set for 1-2 hours. Once set, the crack will be completely hard. Pull pan from the fridge or freezer, peel away foil and break into pieces using your hands or cut with a knife. Enjoy right away!
Store leftovers in the fridge for up to two weeks.
What are you reading lately? Doing? Hopefully things that add to your life by bringing you joy. This season can be stressful, lonely and overwhelming for so many. I pray that you find things that add joy, peace and comfort to your life this special time of year, not just subtract from your time.