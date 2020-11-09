I thought we’d keep it light and airy this week. A few things I’m thankful for, some good reads and a yummy fall recipe that’s been on repeat at my house.
Family: If 2020 and a global pandemic can have an upside, the removal of distractions and an overall slowdown might be mine. My social calendar cleared up, I deleted Facebook from my phone, and Andy’s schedule slowed down for the first time in years. The four us, because who could leave out Pam Tillis — our beagle, not the country music star — got to really spend some time together.
While I’d be lying if I told you I don’t spend my days googling how long till a vaccine or daydreaming of eating in a restaurant again, I have appreciated the time with my little crew. I’m also thankful that Landon won’t really remember this. I don’t know about you, but I don’t have really vivid memories of day to day life from age three to four. Thank heavens.
This weather: Andy and I escaped to Brevard, North Carolina for a few days last month. Quarantining in a different state can really improve your mood. Stunning leaves, hiking, starting my day with a book and a warm cup of coffee while taking in this show Mother Nature is putting on for us is good for the soul. I hope this fall you’ve had a couple of days to escape and unplug, even if you don’t leave the county.
A good cup of Joe: Speaking of coffee, when we were in Brevard, every morning I had an amazing cup of coffee and a smoothie from the cutest little coffee truck. There are few things that top a good cup of coffee in my book. A sign I’m getting older, yes. That and my nightly skincare routine.
I would urge you instead of downing cup after cup of bad coffee, a blended sugary caffeine beverage or – heaven help us – an energy drink, make drinking your morning or mid-morning cup a nice ritual. I love a cup of coffee with some frothed unsweetened almond milk and a sprinkle of cinnamon. I have a cheap frother that I bought ages ago via Amazon. By taking a few minutes to make my cup of joe special, I find I savor it and end up drinking less. No one wants to work or live with me after I’ve consumed endless amounts of caffeine.
While coffee has numerous health benefits, that does not include endless cups of coffee, energy drinks filled with all sorts of artificial ingredients or a caffeine milkshake. All things in moderation, please.
A good book: I’m always reading. It’s one of my very favorite things to do. My Kindle and a cup of decaf tea are what you’ll always find by my bedside each and every night. Some of my recent favorites have been The Road Back to You: An Enneagram Journey to Self-Discovery by Ian Morgan Cron. I mentioned in my 40 before 40 column, found at www.greenevillesun.com/living/love-your-health-40-before-40/article_fa3668a1-1b80-5e2f-9858-b14c7d5824f7.html, that I was most definitely a six. You’ve probably picked up on that if you’re a follower of the Ennegram. This book was written by an episcopal priest and felt like a heart to heart. I loved how each personality type was met with such grace and humor.
“The Jane Austen Book Club” by Karen Joy Fowler was one of my book club’s most recent picks. I loved this book and the movie, which is an older gem but well worth the three dollars I paid to watch it on Prime. I’m not normally a fan of book to movie adaptations but this one was as charming as the book.
“The Last Flight” by Julie Clark and last but not least “The Girl from Widow Hills” by Megan Miranda are both good reads. I love a good suspenseful page turner, just as long as it’s suspenseful in a way that it probably wouldn’t happen to me. I loved “The Last House Guest” by this author and this one did not disappoint. I am now a little worried about sleep walking. I am a six on the Enneagram after all.
This recipe has been on repeat at my house all fall. I’ve mentioned my deep love for all things pumpkin and this one never disappoints. Serve it up with some vegan plant-based butter and a warm cup of coffee. Man, oh man, heaven, I tell ya.
Its from the blog Hummusapien. A go-to of mine for gluten free, vegan, simple yet delicious recipes. The recipe I’m sharing today is already gluten free and can easily be made vegan.
Almond Flour Pumpkin Bread
Ingredients:
1 1/4 cups almond flour, packed
1 1/4 cup certified GF oat flour(oats are naturally gluten free but if you have Celiac’s disease or a gluten intolerance I suggest buying and using gluten free oats to make your oat flour)
1 tbsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp ground ginger
1/2 tsp ground cloves
1/4 tsp nutmeg
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp fine sea salt
1–15oz can pumpkin puree
2 large eggs (or 2 flax eggs for vegan)
1/2 cup pure maple syrup
2 tbsp avocado oil or melted coconut oil
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 cup chocolate chips, plus more for topping (to keep it vegan use dairy free chocolate chips as well)
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350F. Grease a 9×5 in loaf pan. Place almond flour, oat flour, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, baking soda, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Whisk to combine. Place pumpkin, eggs, maple syrup, oil and vanilla in a medium mixing bowl. Whisk until smooth. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips. Spoon mixture into loaf pan. Top with additional chocolate chips. Bake for about 50 minutes, or until a knife comes out almost clean. Allow bread to cool in pan for at least 30 minutes before carefully removing and transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
Notes: Make oat flour at home. This is a much cheaper way than buying store bought oat flour, which can also be hard to find. Simply grind up your oats in a blender or food processor. You want to achieve a really fine flour consistency. Voila, homemade oat flour.
To make vegan: Use two flax eggs. To do this simply combine 2 tbsp ground flax with 6 tbsp warm water in a small bowl. Set aside to gel for 5 minutes.
What are you thankful for? Tell me what books you’re reading, your best cup of coffee and any fall recipes you’ve been loving lately.
Last but not least, I’m thankful for all of you who read this little column. If it’s just my dad this week, Hey Dad! Writing this column and hearing from you readers brings me more joy than you know.