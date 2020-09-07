Rounding out the recent theme of the staples I keep on hand, let’s dive into our final installment: the freezer. It’s probably the most loved part of our fridge. The Barnett crew are some serious ice cream lovers.
Staples that I mentioned that make a weekly appearance in my grocery cart and that you can almost always find in my freezer are dark chocolate, leafy greens or spinach and fruit. Any fruit that’s on its last leg at the Barnett house gets tossed into a Ziplock bag and thrown into the freezer for smoothies or gets made into banana bread during quarantine.
Frozen broccoli and other veggies
These are cheaper and just as, if not more, nutritious than fresh veggies. Most frozen veggies are snap frozen after they are picked, keeping the nutrient content high. I always have a bag of broccoli because my little girl loves it. I serve it steamed for my crew with just a little plant-based butter and a sprinkle of sea salt and pepper. If your toddler is requesting veggies by all means take them up on it. Other veggies I pretty much always keep on hand for roasting and recipes are butternut squash, peppers, mushrooms and green beans.
Frozen yogurt
Yogurt provides calcium, is lower in calories than traditional full fat ice cream and a dose of probiotics never hurt anyone. I mentioned the Barnett crew are major ice cream lovers, heck it’s even in my tag line. With so many brands and flavors of frozen yogurt available, my one request, like with any prepackaged item, is to read the ingredient list. Buy organic and preferably vanilla. I know you might be saying “Jessica, vanilla is so boring,” but you can always dress it up with healthier at home toppings instead of those blended in. Best of all I’m sharing a recipe for a healthy spin on that childhood cult classic Magic Shell.
Simply mix ½ cup to 1 cup (depending on serving size) of dark chocolate chips — I always buy dairy free — and one tablespoon to three of coconut oil. Put both ingredients in a microwave safe bowl and microwave in 20-30 second increments, making sure to stir very well after each increment, until completely melted and smooth. Allow to cool for a few minutes then spoon over your yogurt. Voila — healthy, made at home, sundae style treat! Your wallet and waistline will thank you.
Nitrate free chicken tenders
I have a 3-year-old. Need I say more? I always make sure to select tenders without antibiotics, GMO’s or dairy. Look for a short ingredient list, ingredients that you can pronounce and that you are familiar with. While there are lots of yummy, simple, and healthy “make your own” chicken tenders or nuggets recipes out there on the world wide web, I keep these in the freezer for nights where inspiration and time are lacking.
Veggie burgers
Veggie burgers, when selecting a healthy variety, can be a quick and healthy option providing a nice dose of plant based protein and fiber. Also keep an eye out on sodium and fat content.
Herbs
While I do not possess a green thumb like most of the Barnett women — I’m a Cassell to be fair — I can keep a basil, mint and thyme plant alive for a season. While I love to make my own dairy free pesto or throw some fresh mint into a smoothie, often I have a lot of excess herbs, like I suspect most of you do. I like to freeze them so I can enjoy them all year round. To do this simply spread clean, dry herbs on a baking sheet and put them in the freezer for about an hour or until frozen. From there I simply store them in Ziplock bags in the freezer. This is the same way my mother-in-law taught me how best to freeze blueberries. This keeps them from freezing into a big block or wedge. Most recipes don’t call for a “chunk” of herbs.
Frozen seafood, usually shrimp or scallops
Convenience and price make this a freezer staple for me. Seafood provides a good source of naturally lower in fat protein, is lower in cholesterol than other animal based protein sources and includes important minerals like iodine, zinc, potassium and vitamin D.
While I largely eat a plant-based diet, I do partake in seafood from time to time. I’ll often add sautéed shrimp to a pasta dish for a punch of protein or serve scallops over a bed of quinoa or brown rice. When buying frozen seafood make sure to buy farmed or U.S. wild-caught to ensure that they are sustainable.