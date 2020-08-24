Last week I gave you a sneak peek into my shopping cart. This week and for the next several columns we’ll explore pantry, fridge, and freezer staples. I believe a big piece of this puzzle we call health is making sure you have healthy foods readily available. Hopefully, this series inspires you to add a few of these on your next shopping trip.
Like I’ve mentioned in this little space before, P. Diddy I’m not. I love to shop around for the best deals on staples. I’ve found some great brand name finds at local discount stores, much cheaper than the Supermarket or online.
Nutritional yeast
Hear me out on this one. I use this little gem on top of my salads, in place of cheese when making homemade pesto, sprinkled on top of pizza, popcorn and potatoes, the possibilities are nearly endless. It has a very mild cheesy nutty flavor and is an unparalleled source of vitamin B-12. It also packs a punch in the protein department. For those who cannot have dairy or choose to live a vegan lifestyle this is a fantastic cheese substitute.
Almond butter
By the jar, all day every day! Remember your nut butter should just include nuts and salt. No ingredients like palm oil and sugar. Since my diet is largely plant-based, nut butter provides a healthy dose of protein and healthy fat. I eat a teaspoon on dried fruit pre run, use it in so many recipes, and love it on apples, carrots, celery and a square or two of dark chocolate as a snack.
Dark chocolate chips
Remember the darker you go or higher percentage cocoa the bigger the benefits. It is best to choose dark chocolate made with as few ingredients as possible. The “best for you” dark chocolate should have cocoa as the first ingredient. This could be listed as cocoa powder, cocoa nibs and cocoa butter. What you don’t want to see first in the ingredient list is sugar.
Steer clear of lecithin and dairy, both not necessary to make dark chocolate. Keep the sugar low and avoid brands made with trans-fat. I like these, unfortunately, by the handful, added to homemade waffles, whole wheat pancakes, energy bites and any recipe that calls for chocolate, plus some that don’t. Come on, it’s chocolate.
Oats
Oatmeal is easy to turn into homemade oat flour, which I use for a variety of baking; or make energy bites or overnight oats. The possibilities are nearly endless.
Oats make an easy balanced breakfast, can help protect your heart and colon, contain both soluble and insoluble fiber helping to lower cholesterol and stabilize blood sugar levels and are easy on the wallet. You can buy a 24 oz container at most grocery stores/big box chain stores for less than four dollars. This will give you around seventeen servings making each serving less than a quarter. Not too shabby.
Coconut oil
I use it in pretty much all of my baking recipes, makes terrific stove-top popcorn and in a pinch a fantastic makeup remover or moisturizer.
Whole grain pasta
Pair with an item below and you have a quick, super cheap, healthy meal. Pair with fresh spinach, a simple side salad or even throw in a handful of frozen spinach or broccoli while it warms up. Voila, a complete well-rounded meal. Why whole wheat versus plain noodles? Whole grain pasta is naturally lower in calories and higher in fiber than refined pasta. More fiber means you are satisfied and full with less.
Homemade canned tomatoes, tomato paste or pasta sauce
I’m spoiled by my sweet mother in law who provides us with a bounty of canned tomatoes and homemade pasta sauce. If you aren’t quite as lucky as me, remember when selecting prepackaged tomatoes and sauce keep an eye out on the ingredient list for yucky things you don’t recognize. Look for a sauce that has no more than two to three grams of saturated fat per serving, less than four grams of sugar per serving and most importantly keep an eye on sodium. Lots of store-bought sauces are very high in sodium. You want to aim for less than 450 milligrams per serving. The lower the better.
Dried fruit
Apricots, cranberries, dates and raisins – I use these gems to make energy bites, homemade granola, paired with a little almond butter for pre run/workout fuel in place of that weird Gu or sports gel. When purchasing dried fruit look for no added sugar or sweetened with fruit juice. Unfortunately, some brands add high fructose corn syrup, refined sugar, or even artificial sweeteners. Dried fruit provides iron, an important mineral for premenopausal women.
Something extra
In case you didn’t think I was human, you can always find sour gummy worms in our pantry. My daughter is obsessed and too often I use them as a potty-training bribe. I think she’d eat these for breakfast if I’d let her.