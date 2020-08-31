In keeping with our theme, this week we’re going to cover what you might find if you opened up the fridge at the Barnett house. Hopefully, as with the other articles in this series, you’ll be inspired to try something new and make healthier choices more than just a one-time occurrence.
Staples that I mentioned that make a weekly appearance in my grocery cart and you can almost always find in my fridge are unsweetened vanilla almond milk, fresh fruit, cut up veggies, leafy greens, and organic whole milk. These items are probably things you’re familiar with and we covered their many health benefits a couple of weeks ago.
Ground flax meal
I always buy ground over whole flaxseed because ground is much easier to digest and can be thrown into just about anything to boost the fiber content. You can buy whole flaxseed and grind at home in a food processor or coffee grinder, but with a toddler time is worth more to me than the cost savings. Since the taste and texture are easily disguised, this goes into and on lots of different things at our house. Just don’t tell Andy.
The health benefits of flax are many. High in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, this super food can help improve digestion, relieve constipation and may help lower total blood cholesterol, in turn reducing the risk of heart disease.
I like to keep this in the fridge, and most brands will recommend you do so to extend the shelf life. With flax, remember to start with a small serving, around a teaspoon, and increase slowly. Add a sprinkle to your morning bowl of cereal, oatmeal, yogurt, and even soup. Throw it into nearly any baked good reci, simply search for a “flax egg” recipe online.
Soy-free, plant-based butter spread
I promise “you won’t believe it’s not butter.” All the rich flavor of butter with a healthy dose of “good for you” fats, this soy-free, vegan, non-dairy, lactose and gluten free spread is an excellent source of omega-3s. Toss out that not so great for you margarine spread and use this on your toast.
Plain Greek yogurt
I usually purchase anywhere from 2-5% fat. I’ll also purchase the non-dairy option as well. Greek yogurt is an excellent source of calcium, potassium, protein, zinc, vitamins B6 and B12. It contains probiotics and has twice the protein content of many regular yogurts. Sticking with plain Greek yogurt over a flavored option keeps the protein high and sugar low. Plain Greek Yogurt works great as a healthy substitute for sour cream or blended into a smoothie for extra creaminess. It makes a healthy homemade parfait with a drizzle of honey, a serving of fresh berries and a sprinkle of slivered almonds or pistachios. The possibilities are nearly endless.
100% pure maple syrup
I’m talking about the kind tapped from a tree, not “pancake syrups.” If you’re not sure what’s in your pantry or fridge check out the ingredient list. If you see corn syrup and added colorings, you’re the proud owner of “pancake syrup” and it’s time to swap.
Real maple syrup contains antioxidants and minerals like zinc and potassium and has a lower glycemic index than refined sugars. While all sugars refined or natural should be consumed in moderation, honey and maple syrup do at least contain some nutritional value. I almost always substitute honey or maple syrup for sugar in recipes and who doesn’t love a drizzle of maple syrup on a homemade whole wheat waffle or pancake?
A jar of salsa
When you don’t have the time or resources to make fresh salsa, canned can be a flavor lifesaver. With so many choices it’s hard to know if your favorite brand is friend or foe. Like any prepackaged item, make sure the ingredient list is short, ideally five or less and ingredients you can pronounce. If you love a fruit-based salsa keep an eye on the sugar content as some of these can have added or hidden sugars. No matter what brand you purchase be mindful of the sodium content.
I love salsa on top of a baked sweet potato for a Mexican spin, on some farm fresh eggs, or take a jar of salsa, pack of boneless, skinless chicken breasts and throw them in the crockpot. Voila, you’ve got slow cooker salsa chicken. It is yummy on tacos, a bed of greens, used to make your favorite enchiladas or quesadillas.
Coconut Aminos
If you’re wondering what in the world this is, you’re not alone. Made from the fermented sap of coconut palm, think of it as a healthy alternative to soy sauce. With a very similar flavor profile and 65% less sodium, it’s a smart swap. Eat it with sushi, in stir fry, in a yummy homemade marinade, any recipe or meal that you would use soy sauce. Coconut aminos provides a healthy yet tasty alternative.
This healthy alternative boasts a low-glycemic index, is vegan, gluten free and provides seventeen amino acids and potassium. A University of South Carolina study showed that people who ate coconut products had reduced inflammation and greatly reduced occurrence of malignant tumors in the colon. Nice perk!
Nitrate free deli meat
I’m asking you to read that label again. Sodium nitrate is used as a preservative to keep bacteria from forming in your favorite cold cuts. It is also the ingredient that makes your hot dogs pink. Without it, they’d be a sad gray color. Select organic when possible and look for cold cuts that are both sodium nitrate and potassium nitrate free.
Processed meat — I’m talking about bacon, hot dogs, pepperoni, sausage, jerky and even deli meats shouldn’t be part of your daily diet. The American Institute of Cancer Research recommends avoiding processed meats as they are considered carcinogens and eating them increases your cancer risk, especially stomach and colorectal cancer.
Could you swap out that turkey sandwich for almond butter or natural peanut butter and low sugar jelly? Instead of bacon or deli meat on your salad what about a serving of naturally low in fat almonds or pistachios or even better a serving of black beans or edamame?