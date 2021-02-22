Spring hasn’t quite sprung, you’ve possibly eaten your weight in Reese’s Valentine’s hearts — (cough, cough!) Andy Barnett — and your gung-ho attitude toward those New Year’s resolutions has really started to wane. This week let’s talk about some ways to hit refresh and stay motivated.
Treat yourself. While I certainly did enough of this during quarantine — heck all of 2020 if I’m being honest — J. Crew wasn’t going under on my watch. Buying a new pair of shoes, running gear, even something as small as a new pair of light weights or socks, reinvigorates me. Remember, this doesn’t have to be a big expensive purchase. Even a digital subscription to a new to you app is a great way to mix things up and relight that fitness fire.
Mix it up. Have you been doing the same boring workout routine for months, even years? I’ve been running for years and for the longest time I was guilty of not cross training and skipping rest days. Cue a couple of lovely stress fractures in my hip and I had no choice but to be better about incorporating rest days and cross training.
In the beginning my recovery looked like gentle walks with Pam Tillis, not the country music star but our old overweight beagle, and some recumbent bike work. Having fully recovered, I now try to be more diligent about rest days and also cross training. I’ve found I feel stronger through weight training, more flexible through stretching, gentle yoga and foam rolling, experience less burnout with running and my body feels better than it has in years.
Just do it. I like to use the ten-minute rule. I’ll either tell myself that I only have to run or workout for ten minutes or I’ll do a ten-minute workout video. This gets me up off the couch or away from my computer. If I start out and even after ten minutes my run feels like a chore, I’ll just turn it into a walk. If I do a ten-minute arms, abs or lower body workout and it’s a struggle to get through then I know I’m done and will pair it with a walk later to satisfy my movement goals for the day. If I still feel energized and want more than the ten-minute video it turns into a nice warm up. I’ll either pair it with a twenty-minute workout video or head out the door for a run.
Set a goal. I am a goal and task-oriented person if there ever was one. I’ll admit it was hard to stay focused in 2020, even going into 2021 has been a bit of a challenge. Normally I’d have a race to train for but, with Covid still being a global pandemic and very real, most of my races are still up in the air or on hold. Whether it was a specific time or personal record I was aiming to achieve, having a goal helps me immensely. This gives me an end date and reminds me what I’m working towards.
Don’t let Covid stop you either. While you might not be able to sign up for a walk or run you can always go virtual and get that “free” t-shirt and medal. I did some fun and meaningful virtual races last year. Maybe a race isn’t your thing, totally fine. Maybe you’re coming back from an injury, baby or hiatus from fitness. Setting a goal will help you stay motivated and remind you what you’re working toward.
Track it. Recording my mileage not only motivates me but also helps define my progress. Some people track their pace, workouts, miles, you name it. I write down my miles and workout each day on my desk calendar. Sure, there are apps and journals specifically for tracking your workouts, I even use them, but I prefer good old pen to paper. By tracking my miles and workouts I can look back over the month and even year to see how I’m progressing. I’ve also recorded how I felt after my run or workout. I even pencil in my rest and recovery days, noting if I foam rolled or stretched. Strava, Runkeeper, Charity Miles, feel good while you track your workout. There are so many free and helpful apps and resources out there. Find what works best for you. It’s so satisfying to look back over the weeks, months and year to see just what you’ve accomplished.
Finally, what is your why? Before you buy that fancy new piece of workout equipment, download a new fitness app or sign up for a race, ask yourself why you’re doing it. If you are doing a particular workout to change your body size, fit into a specific piece of clothing, for a reunion, trip, self-worth or sadly even punishment for something you’ve eaten, it might be time to rethink your why.
Exercise for your mental health, taking care and control of your body, disease prevention, building confidence and relationships are much worthier whys. Find movement you enjoy. Exercise should not be punishment. I can promise you, if it is you are unlikely to stick with it.
What’s your why? Did you achieve a fitness goal in 2020 you’d like to share? How do you stay motivated? I’d love to hear from you.