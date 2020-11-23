While I’m never a fan of working out to cancel out calories or to absolve yourself of food guilt, I have to say I’m a little more motivated Thanksgiving morning to get moving. If I’m gonna partake of both my mother’s and mother- in- law’s dessert offerings I need to work up an appetite. With Covid my annual tradition of an early morning Turkey Trot doesn’t look so good. Whether you’re in the same boat, not a fan of getting up and running or walking on a cool November morning, whatever the reason, I thought I’d share a few ideas to encourage you to get moving pre stuffing. Pun intended.
I usually participate in the Greeneville City Schools annual Turkey Trot. With it being a virtual race this year I’ll more than likely be solo. I’m hoping to drag Andy Barnett along, but I don’t usually have much luck when it comes to him joining me for races.
A DIY turkey trot is a great way to get moving with minimal equipment or cost. All you need is a safe place to run, walk or bike, a phone or fitness tracker to tell you when you’ve hit your mileage goal and some warmer clothes appropriate to work out in. We are in East Tennessee so you could be running, walking or biking in shorts. Most turkey trots are 5k’s, 3.1 miles to be exact.
Round up your quarantine crew and hit one of the many wonderful places to run here in Greene County. If you’re visiting family or friends, ask them about the best place to run or walk. We reviewed some great local gems not too long ago. For a refresher, www.greenevillesun.com/living/love-your-health-best-places-to-run-walk-or-jog-in-east-tennessee/article_ee472084-da57-5557-825c-539c99197180.html.
I found this gem on a favorite blog of mine many moons ago. It’s a great one to keep in your pocket for vacation or travel. No equipment necessary and minimal space. You spend sixty seconds completing each exercise. You can do it once through for a nice, short, and sweaty workout or two times through for a more complete thirty-minute sweat session.
Simply set the timer on your phone and complete each exercise for one minute.
Plank
Pulsing squat
Tricep dips
High knees
Russian twists
Alternating lunges
Push ups
Speed skaters
V-ups
Wall sit
Tricep push ups
Burpees
Bicycle crunches
Alternating lunge with front kick
Plank with shoulder tap
Squat jumps
Use a workout video or app: yoga, bodyweight workout, dance cardio, weighted workouts, barre, Pilates, whatever you enjoy and motivates you to get moving. POPSUGAR, SworkIt, Daily Yoga, AllTrails, YouTube, so many wonderful and free resources out there. All you need is your phone or a computer. Voila, workout conquered.
Finally, a workout appropriate for the entire family.
Did you know even a ten-minute walk post meal can help with digestion and so many other things? Research has shown not only that walking in and of itself is a great form of exercise, but when completed after a meal can help boost metabolism, reduce stress, helps with blood flow and if you’re walking later in the evening, say after dinner, can even help you sleep better.
What are your Thanksgiving workout plans? Do you and your family have a tradition of moving your body?
No matter what form of exercise you do or don’t do, make sure you don’t add food guilt to your plate. Enjoy that turkey, stuffing and sweet potato casserole, in moderation of course.