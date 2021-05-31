I thought today I’d share a few of my favorite ways to use cherry tomatoes. Hopefully, this will provide inspiration and I’m always striving at the Barnett house to get my people to eat their fruits and veggies.
Besides being tasty, cherry tomatoes are rich in lycopene, stars in fighting off free radicals, excellent source of Vitamin A, C, E and potassium.
While I’m too old to be a “Tik Tocker,” I did see and jump on the baked feta pasta craze earlier this year. While there were a ton of different ways to make this dish, I loved Eating Bird Food’s, one of my very favorite blogs, spin using spaghetti squash instead of pasta for the “noodles.”
Spaghetti Squash Baked Feta Pasta
From the blog Eating Bird Food
Ingredients:
16 oz cherry tomatoes
8 oz block feta, packed in water
½ cup olive oil
½ teaspoon sea salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1–2 large garlic cloves, minced
¼ cup fresh chopped basil, plus more for serving
1 teaspoon lemon zest
½ teaspoon crushed red pepper, plus more for serving
1 medium spaghetti squash (about 4 cups)
cracked black pepper and fresh parmesan, for serving
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 400°F.
Cook squash: Start cooking your spaghetti squash. Since the squash cooks at 400°F as well, you can easily bake the squash and feta at the same time. Just put the squash in about 20-30 minutes before you add the feta because the squash takes a bit longer to cook and you have to pull the strands from it as well.
Prep tomatoes and feta: Add cherry tomatoes to a rectangular baking dish and nestle the block of feta in the middle. Drizzle olive oil over the tomatoes and feta. Sprinkle on salt and pepper and use a spoon to toss until all of the tomatoes are coated.
Bake: Place in the oven for 30 minutes or until tomatoes are sizzling and feta has softened.
Season and mix: Bring dish out of the oven and sprinkle on the fresh chopped basil, minced garlic, lemon zest and crushed red pepper, if using. Stir the mixture until everything is well combined.
Add squash noodles: Measure out 4 cups of cooked spaghetti squash and add to the baking dish with the baked feta and tomatoes. Use a spoon to toss until all the strands of spaghetti squash are coated.
Serve: Portion pasta and serve with extra chopped basil, crushed red pepper, cracked black pepper and fresh parmesan.
Notes: Eating Bird Food has a great tutorial on how to cook spaghetti squash, if this is your first time cooking it. Can I Make This with Another Cheese? Blocked feta works best for this recipe, but I am going to try goat as it’s a little easier on the stomach for those who might have dairy related issues have. Eating Bird Food also notes that you could try crumbled feta as well.
The next three recipes I’m going to share are really easy, no fuss, no muss. You won’t even need to turn on your oven. Summer in East Tennessee is warm enough!