Am I the only one who looks to see what’s in other people’s carts? I have a feeling I’m not alone. How do I know this? It’s happened to me, numerous times. I feel like it comes with the territory of my job, so I don’t mind that people ask me what I’m buying or look in my cart. I even do grocery store tours with clients to help them learn to navigate the landmine that can be your local grocery store. While I love grocery shopping, I know it’s not everyone’s favorite past time.
One of the first things I tell clients to do is go with a list and most definitely don’t go hungry. Who hasn’t done this and ended up the proud owner of aisle three?
This is by no means everything that ends up in my cart from week to week and we’ll cover my pantry and freezer staples soon but I wanted to first show you the things we eat most often in our house and touch on their health benefits. I hope this list of staples helps you make a healthier choice for you and your family.
Coffee
It’s not a coincidence that it’s at the top of my list. A good cup of coffee to me is one of life’s simple pleasures. Ranks right up there with a good book or really good dessert. While I like and try to select an organic blend I also look for what’s on sale. Black coffee has a number of health benefits. In addition to setting you back only a few calories a cup, it been shown to boost metabolism, improve mood, mental function, and reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s. Wow!
It’s how people drink their coffee, or what they add to it, that takes a healthy option to disaster real quick. I drink mine black, have for years, exactly how my dad does. Other than a sprinkle of cinnamon, the only thing I will add is unsweetened plain almond milk from time to time. Full fat half and half or cream, spoonfuls of sugar or even worse artificial sweeteners, and specialty creamers which are often artificial sugar bombs make what was a healthy cup of joe a no go. If unsweetened plant-based milk isn’t for you, try switching up your full fat cream or flavored creamer for reduced fat, or even better 1% or skim cow’s milk.
Leafy greens
When the Farmer’s Market is in season, May through October, you will always find two bags of leafy greens in my order. Mixed greens, kale, swiss chard, salad mix — I’m here for them all! I freeze one of the bags for smoothies and use the other for salads, which is most always my go to lunch. I’ll also sauté or sneak them into dinner, as my crew aren’t exactly salad lovers.
When the Farmer’s Market isn’t in session I buy a big box of organic spinach. Leafy greens are a powerhouse of nutrients. Dark, leafy greens are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber. Low in calories, they’ve been shown to help prevent cancer, osteoporosis, obesity, high blood pressure — the list goes on. They are also pretty darn easy on the wallet. I get two huge bags of greens from the farmer’s market each week for about six to seven dollars, not too shabby.
Eggs
In addition to my leafy greens and, okay I’ll admit a few cookies, most weeks my Farmer’s Market order also includes organic, local eggs. Eggs are a fantastic breakfast staple, can be used to throw together a quick and simple dinner, work beautifully in recipes and are packed with protein, healthy fats and vitamin D.
Unsweetened Almond milk
I’ve talked about the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle in this little space before. Almond milk is a wonderful alternative for those with a milk or lactose allergy or intolerance. You can get the same nutrients from plant based milk and those who eat more plants are often found to be healthier and have a lower risk of many major diseases.
When choosing a plant-based milk make sure to read the label. Look for one that has at least eight to nine grams of protein per serving, healthy amounts of vitamin D, iron and calcium. Always choose unsweetened as many “vanilla” or flavored options contain added sugar, a no go.
Organic whole milk
While I don’t buy all things organic, I usually just stick to avoiding the “dirty dozen” so I do buy organic whole milk. The “dirty dozen” is a term used to describe the top crops farmers typically use the most pesticides on. While organic milk is more expensive, it has a longer shelf life, has a higher level of Omega-3 and is free from additives and antibiotic residue. I still buy whole milk because I have a growing, often on the small side toddler. Consult your child’s pediatrician about when to switch from whole to reduced fat milk and dairy.
Fresh fruit
I referenced the “dirty dozen” above. A good rule of thumb when choosing whether to buy organic or non-organic produce is this: If you eat the skin, choose organic. Bananas, mangos, oranges, avocados, anything that has a firm protective layer that you don’t consume is totally fine to purchase just the good old on sale non-organic version.Most weeks in addition to bananas and a few apples I’m buying whatever produce is on sale and in season.
I try to always have a bowl of fresh, cut up fruit and veggies that I put out around dinnertime, encouraging my crew to much on. Taking a few moments on Sunday allows me to wash, cut up and have readily available fresh fruit and veggies. This also encourages me and my crew to just grab and go, making a healthier choice than a prepackaged item from the pantry.
Fresh veggies
Carrots, radishes, beets, celery, peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, whatever is in season and available — I’m here for it. I’m lucky that my in-laws and my little girl have a green thumb. They provide me with beautiful and bountiful produce from their garden so I’m rarely purchasing veggies from spring to fall.
If you aren’t as lucky as me when it comes to free produce, the Farmer’s Market or local CSA boxes are a great way to get fresh, local produce. When winter rolls around and I’m back to purchasing my produce from the grocery store I make sure to grab at least two different varieties of veggies each week. Remember, something is better than nothing, including frozen or canned, veggies. Just look for reduced sodium and rinse to achieve your recommended three servings of veggies each day without breaking the bank.
Kombucha
I love a serving of kombucha with my lunch. It and dark chocolate are pretty much a daily treat for me. The bubbles are a nice break from just water alone in trying to meet my daily hydration needs and I love that in addition to boosting my taste buds I’m doing good things for my gut through the probiotics kombucha offers.Fermented foods help maintain a healthy gut microbiome and can aid in fending off issues like diarrhea and IBS.
Kombucha can be a bit of an acquired taste. If you’ve never given the beverage a try start off with a fruit flavored brew. Make sure that you’re reading the label, as with any prepackaged item. Look out for added sugars, as not all kombuchas are created equal. Please remember that pregnant woman and kids should steer clear from this beverage. Due to the fermentation process, kombucha can contain trace amounts of alcohol.
Bread
It gets a bad rap that it certainly doesn’t deserve. You’ll always find a loaf of 100% whole wheat and often a loaf of sprouted grain bread in my cart. Whole grain sandwiches, and toast are pre-long-run fuel, packed with nutrients. A diet rich in whole grains has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and some forms of cancer.
Make sure when selecting bread that you look for 100% whole grain. “Made with whole grains,” “multigrain” and “whole grain” can mean you’re getting the short end of the nutrient stick. You won’t get the same nutritional benefits unless you’re purchasing 100% whole grain or 100% whole wheat.
Avocados
We consume at least one of these a day at the Barnett household. I’ll slice one up for my daughter and I to share, incorporate into a recipe, use it in my smoothie, make an easy tuna salad or guacamole,. The list goes on and on. Like I mentioned above I don’t buy the organic version of these. I do try to purchase unripe ones so as I eat them through the week they don’t get too mushy and brown. Avocados are not only yummy but also nutritional powerhouses. Anti-inflammatory monounsaturated fats, more potassium than a banana, and being loaded with fiber are just a few of its benefits.
Dark chocolate
I love a square or two after lunch for a taste of something sweet, in a million recipes and as a nighttime treat with a cup of decaf tea. I keep mine in the freezer as it lasts longer and when frozen makes my one or two squares feel much more decadent as it melts on my tongue.
Studies suggest dark chocolate provides disease-fighting antioxidants and flavonoids, also found in fruit and veggies, that may help boost heart health and lower blood pressure. Other benefits may include improved brain function and reduced inflammation. Sounds pretty sweet to me.
When purchasing dark chocolate look for bars that have a cocoa content of 70% or higher. A higher percentage of cocoa means more flavonoids and less sugar. Make sure the first ingredient listed in also cocoa, chocolate or cacao. Watch out for sugar, weird ingredients you can’t pronounce or a long ingredient list.