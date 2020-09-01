Rachel Elizabeth Luttrell and Andrew James Starnes, both of Greeneville, will wed in a 4 p.m. ceremony at the Encompass Church in Bulls Gap on October 24, 2020.
The bride-elect’s parents are Alan and Cindy Luttrell.
The groom-elect’s parents are Brad and Jennifer Starnes.
Luttrell graduated from Greeneville High School in 2011 and East Tennessee State University in 2015. She is an office administrator at Medtec LLC.
Starnes graduated from Greeneville High School in 2006 and the University of Tennessee Knoxville in 2011. He is the regional admissions counselor for Illinois Wesleyan University.