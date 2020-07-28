Sarah Elizabeth Luttrell and Simeon Titus Roberts, both of Greeneville, married in a June 20 ceremony at Greeneville First Church of God.
Pastor Nathan Leasure officiated.
The bride’s parents are Glen and Amy Luttrell, of Greeneville. The groom’s parents are Phillip and Kristina Roberts, of Greeneville.
The bride was given in marriage by Glen and Amy Luttrell.
Lauren Salamacha, of Knoxville, was the maid of honor and Adam Chase, of Greeneville, South Carolina, was best man.
Macauley Duncan was flower girl and Everett Duncan was ring bearer.
Jacob Luttrell provided the music, with vocals and guitar, and Shannon Brewer served as wedding director.