Severe weather, in the forecast for the fifth and final 2020 Lyrics on the Lawn Concert Featuring The Dependents and Aaron Walker Band, has prompted event organizers to reschedule the concert for Thursday, August 6.
The free concert will be held on the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion in the heart of downtown Greeneville, Tennessee. The Dependents will open the concert at 7 p.m., followed by headliner Aaron Walker Band taking the stage at 8 p.m. Band availability has made it possible to present the show at the later date.
Visit www.mainstreetgreeneville.org for additional information.