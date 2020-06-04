The front lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion will be alive with music this July at the seventh annual Lyrics on the Lawn music concert series. The free concerts are a project of Main Street: Greeneville, and will take place every Thursday evening, rain or shine during the month of July, a release says. All performances are free and open to the public.
2020 Artists
This year’s lineup features a mix of musical genres from across the region. Preforming this year are the following artists and dates. July 2 will open with B Sharps with headliner Soulfinger. July 9 has Annie Robinette opening with Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen as the headliner. Joining in the fun on July 16 will be My New Favorites and The Threetles. July 23 opens with The Chris Johnson Band and headlining Tennessee Champagne. Closing out the fifth and final concert of the 2020 series on July 30 will be The Dependents and headliner Aaron Walker Band. For complete details and dates, visit www.mainstreetgreeneville.org or go to the Facebook page.
COVID -19
Organizers say that things will be different this year as guidelines and protocol will have a presence. Look for things like social distancing, limited or no children’s activity space, dedicated blanket areas, masks, etc., the release says. Some aspects may be required to attend and others simply guidelines. Details of all protocol are changing as restrictions change. There will be updates but for now plan to wear a mask when not on your blanket at your designated space while social distancing by six feet.
Lyrics on the Lawn concerts are family friendly and open to all. Folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to put in your space/blanket. Picnic suppers are welcome or can be purchased food from one the event food vendors, Creamy Cup, Top Dog Catering, and Main Street: Greeneville, or other area restaurants, to enjoy during the performances. Customers will need to practice social distancing while in line for food purchases.
The Lyrics on the Lawn series was created by Main Street: Greeneville in co-operation with the Dickson-Williams Historical Association as a way to showcase regional musical talent. The 2020 season is sponsored in part by Andrew Johnson Bank, Consumer Credit Union, Dave Wright Architect, Edward Jones Billy Endean, East Tennessee Foundation, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Energy Authority, Greeneville Federal Bank, Heritage Community Bank, Marsh Propane, Skyline Restoration and Maintenance, LLC and the Town of Greeneville.
The Dickson-Williams Mansion is located at 108 North Irish Street, adjacent to the General Morgan Inn in the heart of historic downtown Greeneville, TN.
For more information regarding this free concert series visit www.mainstreetgreeneville,org or contact Executive Director, Jann Mirkov at 423-639-7102.