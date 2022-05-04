Mable Irene Clowers, of the Sinking Springs community, will celebrate her 95th birthday on Friday, May 13.
Born in Greene County on May 13, 1927, she was a mere 2.5 pounds when she was weighed two days after her birth. Her parents are the late John Frank and Eliza (Cochran) Gregg.
As a young girl, Ms. Clowers attended Orebank School, which was a one-room schoolhouse.
She recalls walking everywhere in her youth and enjoying baseball games with her friends at Orebank and Hartman’s Chapel. She served as a pitcher during their friendly competitions.
On Nov. 20, 1949, she married Johnnie Leroy Clowers. The couple enjoyed over 61 years of marriage before his death on July 29, 2011.
They lived on a farm, where Ms. Clowers frequently worked alongside her husband. She milked cows by hand and assisted in the planting, cutting and working tobacco crops each year. She also helped to pull and harvest corn and cane.
“Loving fresh vegetables, Irene and Johnnie always had large gardens and enjoyed sharing with their friends,” her family said.
In fact, preparing and canning fruits and vegetables often took up a lot of her time during the summer months, they added.
She is the mother of two daughters, Patricia Ann Clowers and Joyce Anita Clowers, both of Midway, who are “the center of her life,” her family says.
Ms. Clowers is a life-long member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church.
In recognition of her special day, she would enjoy receiving birthday cards addressed to her at: 2020 Warrensburg Road, Midway, TN 37809.