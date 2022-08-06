Madge Britton, of Afton, will be celebrating her 97th birthday on Aug. 13.
She has one daughter and son-in-law, Pat and Mike Hopson, of Greeneville, and two sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Karen Britton, of Afton, and Jerry and Eileen Britton, of New Albany, Ind.
Mrs. Britton has seven grandchildren: Sherri White, of Afton; Carrie Street, of Johnson City; Tera Willett and her husband, Bobby, of Johnson City; Ryan Britton and his wife, Rachael, of the Philippines; Talia Britton, of Afton; Trent Britton, of Afton, and Thomas Britton, of New Albany, Ind. She has six great-grandchildren: MaKenzie White, Kamron Britton and Kingston Shell, all of Afton; Isabella Street, of Johnson City, and Emma Britton and Bruce Britton, both of the Philippines.
Mrs. Britton and her husband, Jack, were married for 57 years, prior to his death in 2004.
She was one of seven children born to English and Rose Pierce. Five of her siblings lived into their 90s. Her sister, Betty Taylor, 92, lives in the Caney Branch community.
Mrs. Britton served as the cafeteria manager of the former Newmansville School before her retirement after 30 years of service with the Greene County Schools.
For many years, especially during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons, she baked and sold sourdough bread and dozens of cinnamon rolls, which affectionately earned her the nickname, “The Bread Lady,” from her customers, her daughter noted.
Mrs. Britton would love to hear from her family and friends. Her address to mail birthday wishes is 5570 Kingsport Hwy., Afton, TN 37616.