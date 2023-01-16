The Appalachian Auditorium at St. James will host a performance by magician Ben Seidman on Feb. 18.
Show time is 7 p.m.
Seidman "offers a creative mixture of psychological magic and stand-up comedy" during his shows, event organizers note in a news release.
Seidman is "the only person in history to be named the Resident Magician at Mandalay Bay, Resort & Casino in Las Vegas," the release adds.
"After several thousand performances at numerous luxury casinos, Seidman became known as a powerful staple of the Vegas entertainment scene. His residency at Mandalay followed three-seasons consulting for Mindfreak on A&E, during which he worked full-time, designing illusions for Criss Angel," the release continues.
Among his other career achievements, Seidman guest starred on Netflix's original series "Brainchild," produced by Pharrell.
The magician was additionally the highest-rated performer for Princess Cruises, receiving the honor of "Entertainer of the Year" for the cruise line.
Seidman has also spent time in Stockholm, Sweden, where he wrote and directed magic for SVT, the country's largest TV network.
Now based in Los Angeles, Seidman continues to travel bringing his one-man show across the world.
"His interaction with the audience is amazing," the release says. "He will leave you wondering how in the world he did that, while you fall out of your seat with laughter!"
Tickets to his upcoming Greene County show are $15 in advance and $20 at the door available at appalachian-auditorium.org or by calling 423-312-4392.
"Appalachian Auditorium at St. James’ continues to fulfill its mission is to bring quality live entertainment to the southern part of Greene County and beyond at a reasonable ticket price," venue officials add in the release.
The venue is located at 3220 St. James Road, in southern Greene County, 3.5 miles from State Route 321.