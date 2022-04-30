The lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion will be alive with music once again this July.
Main Street: Greeneville has announced that its 9th annual “Lyrics on the Lawn” music concert series will return July 7.
The free, outdoor concert series will take place every Thursday evening, rain or shine, during the month of July. The shows are held at the historic Dickson-Williams Mansion, located at 108 North Irish St., in downtown Greeneville.
The Lyrics on the Lawn series was created by Main Street: Greeneville, in co-operation with the Dickson-Williams Historical Association, as a way to showcase regional musical talent, a news release says.
The lineup of musical acts for the 2022 series will be announced at a later date, organizers say.
All performances are free and open to the public.
“Lyrics on the Lawn concerts are family friendly and open to all,” says Main Street: Greeneville executive director Jann Mirkov in the release.
“Folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket,” Mirkov says. “They are welcome to bring a picnic supper or purchase food from one the event food vendors, and Main Street: Greeneville, or other area restaurants, to enjoy during the performances.”
SPONSORS
The 2022 Lyrics on the Lawn sponsors, to date, are: Andrew Johnson Bank, Casper’s Body Shop and Wrecker, Consumer Credit Union, Edward Jones Investments – Billy Endean, Gilley’s Western Store, Gosnell’s Stereo and Music, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Light & Power System, Marsh Propane, Nickle Ridge Winery, Radio Greeneville, Southbound Real Estate, and A. Dave Wright Architect.
To become an event sponsor, contact Mirkov at the Main Street office at 423-639-7102 for further details. Additional sponsors will be announced as they become available.
FOOD VENDORS
In addition to great music, the Lyrics on the Lawn concert series is also known for great food.
Organizers are currently working to secure food vendors for this year’s concerts.
“The number of food vendors for the concert series is limited,” Mirkov says. “Vendors should be able to begin serving no later than 6 p.m. for the concerts.”
For further details on how to become a food vendor, contact Mirkov via email at director@mainstreetgreeneville.org or call 423-639-7102.
For more information about the concert series, go online to www.mainstreetgreeneville.org or call 423-639-7102.