Many childhood memories include sitting on mom’s lap and reading stories together. This year, you can show your mother how much those memories mean to you by giving her a Mother’s Day gift that harkens back to those special moments spent together.
Whether your mom devotes time each week to read the latest best-selling novel or can only find a few moments every now and then to spend some quality time reading, there are plenty of thoughtful options available for nearly every mother regardless of how often she settles into a comfy chair with a good book. From cookbooks and memoirs to suspenseful non-fiction and coming-of-age stories, options like these can be an excuse for her to dive into a new read and steal a few minutes of uninterrupted me-time, which can be a special gift itself.
A Tale of Coming of Age
A funny, wise and tender coming-of-age novel set in suburban Baltimore in the 1970s, “Mary Jane” by Jessica Anya Blau is complete with all the nostalgic trappings of the decade. The novel follows a straight-laced teenage girl whose world opens up after nannying for a progressive family in town and the celebrity couple hiding out there for the summer.
A Memorable Memoir
A story of unconditional love in the face of difficulty and the grace of perseverance “I Have Been Buried Under Years of Dust” by Valerie Gilpeer and Emily Grodin is a memoir that details the journey a mother and her nonverbal, autistic daughter took to get to a place where they could finally understand and communicate with each other after a breakthrough revealed a young woman who had been trapped inside for more than two decades.
A Suspenseful Story
In “Mother May I,” “New York Times” best-selling author Joshilyn Jackson delivers a novel of domestic suspense in which a mother must decide how far she is willing to go to protect her child and the life she loves. A tale of power, privilege, lies, revenge and the choices people make — ones that transform lives in unforeseen ways.