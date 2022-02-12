Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen. Visit www.americastestkitchen.com/kids/activities/kitchen-classroom for more recipes.
A crisp-yet-fluffy crust topped with a no-cook tomato sauce and melty, gooey cheese ... welcome to pizza night.
Safety: Uses a knife and oven
Difficulty: Advanced
Time: 2 hours and 45 minutes, including rising time
Yield: Serves 4-6
PREPARE INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, measured separately
1 pound pizza dough, room temperature
1 (14.5 ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes, opened
1 garlic clove, peeled
1/2 teaspoon red wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon peper
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
GATHER COOKING EQUIPMENT
Rimmed baking sheet
Pastry brush
Ruler
Plastic wrap
Colander
Food processor
Medium bowl
Large spoon
Oven mitts
Cooling rack
Spatula
Cutting board
Pizza wheel or chef’s knife
START COOKING
Spray rimmed baking sheet with vegetable oil spray. Use pastry brush to evenly coat baking sheet with 2 tablespoons oil
Place pizza dough on greased baking sheet and turn to coat with oil on both sides. Use your hands to pat and stretch dough into 10x6 inch rectangle. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in warm place until bubbly and doubled in size, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
Tip: To bring dough to room temperature faster, place cold dough in zipper-lock plastic bag, squeeze out extra air, and seal bag. Place bag in large bowl filled with hot water. Turn and squeeze dough a few time until warmed to room temperature, about 15 minutes.
Use your hands to gentle pat and stretch dough into corners of baking sheet. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and let rise in warm place until puffy, about 45 minutes.
After dough has risen for 1 to 1 1/s hours, use your hands to gently pat and stretch dough out to corners of baking sheet. (If dough snaps back when you press it to corners of baking sheet, cover it with plastic wrap, let it rest for 10 minutes, and try again.
While dough rises, adjust oven rack to lowest position and heat oven to 450 degrees. Set colander in sink. Pour tomatoes into colander. Shake colander and drain well.
Transfer drained tomatoes to food processor. Ann remaining 1 tablespoon oil, garlic, vinegar, oregano, salt and peper. Lock lid into place. Process mixture until smooth, about 30 seconds. Stop food processor. Carefully remore food processor blade (ask an adult for help). Transfer sauce to medium bowl.
When dough is ready, spoon sauce over dough and use back of spoon to spread into even layer, leaving 1/2 inch border around edges. Evenly sprinkle mozzarella and Parmesan cheese over top of sauce.
Place baking sheet in over and bake until cheeses are well browned and bubbling, 15-20 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove baking sheet from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking sheet on cooling rack and let pizza cool for 5 minutes.
Use spatula to loosen edges of pizza, then carefully slide pizza onto cutting board (baking sheet will be hot). Use pizza wheel or chef’s knife to cut pizza into squares and serve.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
The Magic of Yeast
Yeast is a living, single-celled organism. It’s actually a microscopic fungus! You buy yeast in small packets at the grocery store. The yeast is “sleeping.” Mixing the yeast with a liquid (usually water) wakes up the yeast so it can turn flour into bread dough. So how exactly does that work? Yeast feeds on the starches in the flour and produces carbon dioxide in the process. Carbon dioxide causes the dough to rise, much like blowing air into chewing gum to make a bubble. All those tiny holes inside a loaf of chewy rustic bread? That’s the handiwork of the yeast. Instant yeast (sometimes labeled rapid-rise yeast) is the most reliable option for home bakers. Keep yeast in the refrigerator and check package dates — old yeast won’t work.