Spooky Popcorn Spider Web
Be the hit of the Halloween party with this spooky spider web!
Yield: 1 Spider Web
Ingredients:
1/4 cup butter
8 cups mini marshmallows, divided
1 tablespoon vanilla extract 9 cups popcorn, divided
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips, divided
Black string licorice
Candy Eyes
Directions:
Line round pizza pan with parchment paper; set aside. Melt butter in large saucepan set over low heat; stir in 5 cups marshmallows, stirring constantly, for 3 to 4 minutes or until completely melted. Stir in vanilla. Remove from heat. Immediately stir in 8 cups popcorn until coated. Spread onto prepared pizza pan into irregular round shape, about 1-inch thick, to resemble spider web. Refrigerate for about 15 minutes or until firm.
Meanwhile, in microwave, melt remaining marshmallows for about 20 seconds or until melted. Using spatula, string strands of melted marshmallow over popcorn spider web to create cobweb effect.
In heatproof bowl set over saucepan of hot, not boiling, water, melt 3/4 cup of the chocolate chips; let cool slightly. Pour chocolate over remaining popcorn in large bowl, folding gently to coat. Spread mixture on waxed paper–lined baking sheet, separating into 8 small clusters. Affix 2 candy eyes on each popcorn cluster. Refrigerate for 10 to 15 minutes or until set.
Melt remaining chocolate chips. Cut licorice into 1-inch lengths. Use small spoon, dab circles of chocolate onto spider web. Affix chocolate-coated popcorn onto chocolate circles. Affix licorice lengths to chocolate popcorn clusters to resemble spider legs.
Refrigerate for 15 minutes or until set. To serve, cut into smaller pieces. Visit greenevillesun.com for another spooky recipe.
Witchy Popcorn Balls
Kid's will have a ball creating these witchy delights!
Yield: 8 (4-inch) popcorn balls
Ingredients:
- 16 chocolate wafer cookies
- 3 quarts popped popcorn
- 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter or
- margarine
- 3 cups miniature marshmallows
- 3 tablespoons (1/2 of a 3-ounce box)
- lime gelatin dessert mix
- Green food color, optional
- 8 chocolate ice cream cones
- 3/4 cup chocolate chips
- Orange sugar sprinkles, placed in a
- small dish
- Jelly beans, candy corn, licorice string
Directions:
Spread a sheet of wax (or parchment) paper over a work surface and place the wafer cookies on it.
Spray a large mixing bowl with cooking spray and place popcorn inside.
In a medium saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Stir in marshmallows and gelatin dessert powder until marshmallows are melted and mixture is smooth. If desired, adjust color with a drop or 2 of food color. Pour over popcorn and mix well until coated.
Spray hands with cooking spray and press !rmly to form into 8 balls. Place balls on 8 of the wafer cookies. Press candy decorations into popcorn balls to form eyes, nose and mouth.
Place chocolate chips in a small microwave-safe bowl. Cover and heat for 10 seconds. Stir chocolate to aid melting. Repeat as needed until chocolate is melted and smooth.
Spoon about 1/2 teaspoon melted chocolate onto the top of each popcorn ball. Press a few licorice strings into chocolate to form ‘hair’.
Dip cone edges into melted chocolate and then into orange sugar sprinkles. Place on remaining wafer cookies to form witches hat. Place hats onto popcorn balls. Allow chocolate to set for about 45 minutes before serving.
Serve or seal individually in plastic wrap for storage.