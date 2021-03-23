McKenzie Malone and Tyler Guffey, both of Midway, announce their engagement to wed.
The bride-elect’s parents are the late Jamie Malone, of Midway, and Susan Malone, of Largo, Florida.
The groom-elect’s parents are Edna “Sissy” Guffey, of Fort Payne, Alabama, and Shawn Guffey, of Menlo, Georgia.
Malone graduated from West Greene High School in 2015 and Tusculum University in 2019. She is employed as a universal banker at Apex Bank.
Guffey graduated from Fort Payne High School in 2016 and Tusculum University in 2019. He is employed as a correctional officer at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
The ceremony is planned for 6 p.m. on May 6.