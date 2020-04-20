Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center has announced Bridge Bunch winners for March.
They were:
- March 4 — Audrey Goss, first place; Walter McCarty, second place;
- March 11 — Justine Wills, first place; Norman Cluely, second place; Kathy Pless, third place
Winners of Duplicate Bridge, played Monday, March 9 were Carol Garren, first place; and Walter McCarty and Junstine Wills, tied for second place.
The Roby Bridge Group normally meets each Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center on North College Street. Meetings are temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus.