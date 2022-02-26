With Fat Tuesday just around the corner on March 1, here is some information about the traditional King Cake.
On the wikipedia.org information page about the King Cake:
A king cake, also known as a three kings cake, is a cake associated in many countries with Epiphany. Its form and ingredients are variable, but in most cases a fève (lit. ‘fava bean’) such as a figurine, often said to represent the Christ Child, is hidden inside. After the cake is cut, whoever gets the fève wins a prize. Modern fèves can be made of other materials, and can represent various objects and people. The three kings cake is consumed throughout Epiphanytide until the first day of Lent, Ash Wednesday.
REGIONAL VARIANTS
French-speaking Countries and Regions
In northern France, Quebec, Luxembourg and Belgium it is called galette des rois in French or koningentaart in Flemish Dutch. In most of France it is a puff pastry filled with frangipane. A paper crown is included with purchased cakes to crown the “king” or queen who finds the “fève” or bean hidden inside the cake. To ensure a random distribution of the pieces, the youngest person is to place themselves under the table and name the recipient of each piece as they are cut.
United Kingdom
The Twelfth Cake, Twelfth-night cake, or Twelfth-tide cake was once popular in the United Kingdom on Twelfth Night. It was frequently baked with a bean hidden in one side and a pea hidden in the other; the man/lord finding the bean became King for the night, while the woman/lady finding the pea became the Queen — also known as the Lord or Lady of Misrule. Earlier, in the time of Shakespeare, there was only a Lord of Misrule, chosen by the hidden bean, reflected in Shakespeare’s play Twelfth Night.
United States
In Louisiana and parts of the Gulf Coast region historically settled by the French, king cake is associated with Mardi Gras and is traditionally served from Epiphany until Carnival, and recently year-round. It may have been introduced by Basque settlers in 1718, or by the French in 1870. It comes in a number of styles. The most simple, said to be the most traditional, is a ring of twisted cinnamon roll-style dough. It may be topped with icing or sugar, which may be colored to show the traditional Mardi Gras colors of purple for justice, green for faith, and gold for power. Cakes may also be filled with cream cheese, praline, cinnamon, or strawberry.
Below is a recipe for the Mardi Gras King cake found on allrecipes.com:
INGREDIENTS
PASTRY:
• 1 cup milk
• ¼ cup butter
• 2 (.25 ounce) packages active dry yeast
• 2/3 cup warm water (110 degrees)
• ½ cup white sugar
• 2 eggs
• 1 ½ teaspoons salt
• ½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
• 5 ½ cups all-purpose flour
FILLING:
• 1 cup packed brown sugar
• 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
• 2/3 cup chopped pecans
• ½ cup all-purpose flour
• ½ cup raisins
• ½ cup melted butter
FROSTING:
• 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
• 1 tablespoon water
Directions
Scald milk, remove from heat and stir in 1/4 cup of butter. Allow mixture to cool to room temperature. In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in the warm water with 1 tablespoon of the white sugar. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.
When yeast mixture is bubbling, add the cooled milk mixture. Whisk in the eggs. Stir in the remaining white sugar, salt and nutmeg. Beat the flour into the milk/egg mixture 1 cup at a time. When the dough has pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 8 to 10 minutes.
Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a damp cloth or plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 2 hours. When risen, punch down and divide dough in half.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees degrees. Grease 2 cookie sheets or line with parchment paper.
To Make Filling: Combine the brown sugar, ground cinnamon, chopped pecans, 1/2 cup flour and 1/2 cup raisins. Pour 1/2 cup melted butter over the cinnamon mixture and mix until crumbly.
Roll dough halves out into large rectangles (approximately 10x16 inches or so). Sprinkle the filling evenly over the dough and roll up each half tightly like a jelly roll, beginning at the wide side. Bring the ends of each roll together to form 2 oval shaped rings. Place each ring on a prepared cookie sheet. With scissors make cuts 1/3 of the way through the rings at 1 inch intervals. Let rise in a warm spot until doubled in size, about 45 minutes.
Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Push the doll into the bottom of the cake. Frost while warm with the confectioners’ sugar blended with 1 to 2 tablespoons of water.