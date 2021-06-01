Margarette Falls After Rains Jun 1, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email After recent rains Margarette Falls flowed full and beautiful on Memorial Day, with no “beach” above trail. The parking area was full as well, as many people chose to venture up the trail in the sunshine after days of rain. PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Madison “Madi” Percell (Died: May 22, 2021) 3 Injured In Fiery Crash On Northbound I-81 Fire Burns Through Erwin Highway Church Henry Ronnie Martin Convicted Of Reckless Homicide Martin Murder Trial Begins in Criminal Court Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.