Members of the Sgt. Elbert L. Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment are shown gathered to celebrate the 247th birthday of their beloved Corps. A special remembrance was also held in honor of the detachment’s namesake on the 100th year of his birth.
Photo Special to the Sun
The Sgt. Elbert L. Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment of Greeneville members enjoyed slices of cake in celebration of their beloved Corps’ 247th birthday on Nov. 10.
Members of the Sgt. Elbert L. Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment gathered Nov. 10 to mark the 247th birthday of the United States Marine Corps.
“The celebration was especially meaningful as [this year] is Sgt. Kinser’s 100th birthday,” officials noted in a news release.
Sgt. Kinser was born on Oct. 21, 1922 in southern Greene County. He joined the Marines during World War II and died heroically sacrificing his life at the Battle of Okinawa to save members of his platoon.
Kinser was posthumously presented with the nation’s highest military award for valor, the Congressional Medal of Honor.
Guests of honor at the Marine Corps League’s celebration included Sgt. Kinser’s brother, Charles Kinser, and nine members of the fallen hero’s surviving family.
Also attending the event were Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty, and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
In keeping with tradition of the Marine Corps birthday celebration, a cake-cutting ceremony was held with the first slice of cake being passed from the oldest and youngest Marine present. This is “symbolic of passing the tradition of excellence from generation to generation of Marines,” officials say. This year, the oldest Marine on hand for the celebration was Carl Sweatt and the youngest present was Brian Fletcher.
Messages from the 13th Commandant General John Lejuene and the current Commandant General John Berger were also read — reminding all present of the “past glory and present danger Marines of all generations share,” officials noted.