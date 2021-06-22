On Thursday, June 10, the Greeneville Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment conducted its monthly meeting at VFW Post 1990 on Harlan St in Greeneville.
Business matters discussed included the upcoming Marine Corps League Annual Open Golf Championship to be played at the Links Golf Course on Saturday, July 10. Various venues for the upcoming fall picnic were considered. Liability insurance and location for a possible turkey shoot are being investigated. A report on the three county Sgt. Kinser Memorials was made. New flags for the Kinser Park flagpole have been ordered and a new flag for the Veteran’s Memorial Park Iwo Jima display has been ordered.
Guest speaker Col Mike Manning, USMC (ret), provided an in depth and informative brief on the current activities at Marine Corps Systems Command where he recently retired as the Chief of Staff. Systems Command is responsible for equipping all USMC combat, combat support and combat service support units. Marines in attendance listened intently to the details about personal equipment they were all intimately familiar with, as well as some that is new on the battlefield from their perspective.
The Detachment meets every month on the second Thursday at 7 p.m. at the VFW Post located at 70 Harlan Dr, in Greeneville. All Marines, FMF Corpsmen and FMF Chaplains are welcome.