April 1
Brian Lavern Arrowood, 5990 Baileyton Road, to Dolka Ignolis Cruz, 130 Cox Circle;
Daniel Edward Vail, 701 Kentucky Ave. S.E., Norton, Virginia, to Kaylon Michelle Haynes, 1600 Highway 70 Bypass;
April 5
Bailey Christian Byrum, 1228 N. Main St., Sweetwater, to Tess Jordan Harris, 4750 Big Laurel Road, Marshall, North Carolina;
April 6
Harvey Lee Hardin to Tabitha Lee Compton Hardin, both of 138 Patriot Crossing;
April 9
Christopher Robert Shipley to Barbara Jean Julian, both of 205 Sunburst Alley;
Dylan Shayne Seaton, 560 Anderson Loop, to Melanie Caroline Ragon, 184 McMillian Road, Mosheim;
Tamela Carole Fowler to James Conrad Canant Jr., both of 12705 Spring Creek Road, Ralph, Alabama;
April 10
Jimmy Don Parton Jr, 106 Sunrise Lane, to Megan Ann Hamilton Sturdivant, 105 Pony Trail;
April 12
Joshua Brandon Cox to Kierney Lynn Jarvis, both of 202 Wellington Drive;
April 13
Christian Daniel King, 183 Take Off Lane, to Sydney Braiden Anderson, 615 Lonesome Pine Trail;
April 14
Michael Louis Trimbur, 1610 County Line Road, Mooresburg, to Heidi Christine Cochran Long, 1409 Pineola Ave., Kingsport;
Cory Wayne Vance, 40 Summerhaven Drive, Midway, to Tiarra Leann Adkins, 900 Mohawk Creek Road, Midway;
Jake Alexander Broyles, 241 Bedford Circle, to Madelyn Peyton Wilson, 431 Big Springs Drive, Mosheim;
April 17
Lindsey Brooke Bell to Matthew Grant Loftis, both of 525 Brown Springs Road, Mosheim;
April 19
Tanner Christian Pruett to Jannai Rose Bullard, both of 700 W. Church St.;
Matthew Reinhold Whaley, 465 Sunnyside Loop, to Raven Bernia Moffitt, 485 Friendship Road S.;
Tyler Chance Guffey to McKenzie Jean-Ann Malone, both of 1410 McMillian Road, Midway;
Charles Edward Knight to Nakita Jo Purkey, both of 735 Pates Hill Road, Mosheim;
April 20
Edwina Louise Gilland Babb, 1474 Gilbreath Road, Mosheim, to Danny Joe Melton, 1410 Main St., Mosheim;
Meshach Ezekiel Parman, 1196 Milburnton Road, Limestone, to Kendra Nicole Campbell, 1200 Milburnton Road, Limestone;
April 21
Laura Courtney Hawkins to Dustin Andrew Lynn Haynes, both of 175 Fishpond Road, Chuckey;
Jeremy Ryan Armstrong to Breanna Leshae Morrow, both of 120 Faulkner Road, Chuckey;
April 22
Lewis Kane Smith to Alexander Jeanann Oconnor, both of 321 Shephard Drive, Bulls Gap;
Brian Lee Sutton to Susan Shay Mitchell Barnes, both of 120 Cherrydale Drive;
April 23
Bernie Gerald Anderson Jr. to Tera Kay Sampson Miller, both of 1820 Seaton Road;
Carl Gregory Stroud, 44 Hood St., Commerce, Georgia, to Kimberly Carol Norton Jennings, 570 Sanders Road;
April 24
William Joseph Enos, 727 Center St., Ludlow, MA., to Elaina Grace Odle, 1107 Early St., Lynchburg, Virginia;
Parker Kent Hughes to Shaughnessy Laurel Bright, both of 2601 N. John B. Dennis Highway, Kingsport;
April 26
Tyler Ray Sentelle, 101 Magnolia Drive, to Victoria Elizabeth Greene, 321 Big Springs Drive, Mosheim;
Nathan Andrew Smith, 133 N. Mount Sinai Road, Mosheim, to Carrie Danielle Parrish, 4765 Kingsport Highway, Afton;
April 28
Ethan Eldon Myers, 3415 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, to Emily Lashae Crittenden, 302 Clemon Lane, Whitesburg;
April 29
Gerry Lynn Voiles to Lisa Mariona Brannan Griffin, both of 255 Matthews Loop;
Cody Allen Segrest to Brooke Renee Romminger, both of 17765 Kingsport Highway, Fall Branch;
Bethany Nicole Munn to Dylan Douglas Renner, both of 4130 Fish Hatchery Road, Mohawk;
April 30
Donald Ray Armstrong to Wendi Michelle Lawson Blair, both of 1010 Afton Road, Afton;
Tre Michael Ruttersdorf to Zoee Elizabeth Lawson, both of 3560 Blue Springs Parkway;
Clayton Rush, 180 Martin Lane, Shady Valley, to Maryetta Sue Norton, 1645 Old Asheville Highway;
Michael Jonathan Brown, 145 Jay Brooks St., to Tabitha Dawn Langston, 3295 Pleasant Road, Newport;
Jonathan Allen Welch, 417 Fairgrounds Road, to Eva Christine Price, 158 Highland Road, Johnson City;