August 1
Bryan Andrew Shelton to Caroline Rhea Cody, both of 1985 Old Stage Road;
Aug 3
Wesley Steven Stevenson to Lydia Elizabeth Cogburn, both of 230 Cox Road;
Aug 5
Alexis Taylor Morelock to Nathan Ray Roark, both of 1143 Timbers E.;
Hailey Elizabeth Penley to Christian Noah Hoffman, both of 123 Magnolia Drive;
Aug 7
James Michael Burrows Jr. to Claudia Marie Glover, both of 406 Elk St.;
Jeremy Lynn Collins to Jessica Marie Snyder Ricker, both of 135 Twin Barns Road;
Troy Alan Parker to Amber Ne’Chay Ward, both of 1014 Matson Drive, Marion, Virginia;
Linda Mae Hicks to Patton David Mosley Jr., both of 211 Dobson Drive;
Chanda Jo Myers to Matthew Lynn Aiken, both of 31 White Road;
Ryan Patrick Shelton to Catelynn Jenia Snelson, both of 101 Windy Hill;
Nicholsa Alexander Salem, 230 Preacher Laws Road, Afton, to Ashley Elizabeth Shell, 805 Oakwood Road, Midway;
Aug 8
Madison Laura Ray, 3890 Jones Bridge Road, to Sean Emerson Howell, 1129Timbers E.;
Aug 10
Juan Carlos Beltran to Ashley Morgan Hyatt Cutshaw, both of 132 Greendfield St.;
Aug 11
Robert William Jones III to Alexis Leighann Seay, both of 300 Chestnut Ridge Road, Afton;
Aug 12
Pierce Harold Holligsworth Jr., 195 W. Street, to Sharon Marie Van Auken, 212 Planters Road;
Danielle Christine Smelcer to Travis Wayne Haney, both of 2050 Jones Bridge Road;
Aug 13
Tommy Lee Price II to Jennyanne Straight Rutledge, both of 119 Woodlyn St.;
Aug 14
John Anthony Purcell Jr., 1980 Michael Drive, Johnson City, to Lauren Breeanne Fraysier, 329 Ragsdale Road, Kingsport;
Ethan McKenzie Wykle, 250 Whispering Ridges Road, to Haleigh Noelle Brown, 723 Susong Memorial Road;
Corey William Gulley, 1846 Westwood Road, Mohawk, to Savannah Elizabeth Gates Gates, 79 Puppy Love Lane;
James Will Domineck to Callie Renee Perry, both of 950 Sugar Bowl Road, Chuckey;
Aug 17
Bradson Wendall Humphreys, 806 Hill Top Drive, to Tabitha Rebecca Tweed, 7950 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim;
Aug 18
Jordan Tyler Wayne Waddell, 141 Ridgeway St., Bluff City, to Tiffani September Rose Ollis, 1960 W. Pines Road, Afton;
Robert Lynn Jennings, 1070 Carters Valley Road, Mosheim, to Makesha Janade Morgan Gass, 1645 Camp Creek Road;
Aug 19
Audriania Jonique Ann Hamilton to Thomas Richard Bentley, both of 107 Woodland Circle;
Aug 21
Charity Linn Smith to Thomas Paul Wynn Jr., both of 1520 Fodderstack Mountain Loop;
Aug 22
Kayla Beth Gass Gass, 242 Kidwell School Road, to Jacob Edward Bible, 520 Middle Creek Road, Afton;
Aug 25
Corey Allen Kyker to Rachel Marie Gossett, both of 120 Patterson St., Afton;
Aug 27
Julia annette Officer McAmis to Bryan Keith Bolton, both of 1208 Rambling Court;
Carroll Dwayne Pierce to Shelia Ann Hurley, both of 235 Ragon Hollow Lane, Midway;
Aug 28
Mikala Railene Marlow Marlow to Nathan Andrew Gifford, both of 200 Rock Quarry Road, Afton;
Aug 29
Shannon Eli Nuccio to Pamela Gayle Moore, both of 990 Goodman Loop, Mosheim;
James Gary Bailey to Ellen Faith Knapp, both of 2465 Blue Springs Parkway;
Aug 31
Kimberly Lynn McFarland King, 1305 Redgate Road, to Wesley Dewayne Burgess, 340 Retriever Lane, Mosheim;
Mark Anthony Bruner to Lise Renee Love, both of 67 Myers Acres Lane;
Dallas Fletcher Brown to Misty Lynn Kilday Idell, both of 770 Shackleford Road, Mosheim