August 1

Bryan Andrew Shelton to Caroline Rhea Cody, both of 1985 Old Stage Road;

Aug 3

Wesley Steven Stevenson to Lydia Elizabeth Cogburn, both of 230 Cox Road;

Aug 5

Alexis Taylor Morelock to Nathan Ray Roark, both of 1143 Timbers E.;

Hailey Elizabeth Penley to Christian Noah Hoffman, both of 123 Magnolia Drive;

Aug 7

James Michael Burrows Jr. to Claudia Marie Glover, both of 406 Elk St.;

Jeremy Lynn Collins to Jessica Marie Snyder Ricker, both of 135 Twin Barns Road;

Troy Alan Parker to Amber Ne’Chay Ward, both of 1014 Matson Drive, Marion, Virginia;

Linda Mae Hicks to Patton David Mosley Jr., both of 211 Dobson Drive;

Chanda Jo Myers to Matthew Lynn Aiken, both of 31 White Road;

Ryan Patrick Shelton to Catelynn Jenia Snelson, both of 101 Windy Hill;

Nicholsa Alexander Salem, 230 Preacher Laws Road, Afton, to Ashley Elizabeth Shell, 805 Oakwood Road, Midway;

Aug 8

Madison Laura Ray, 3890 Jones Bridge Road, to Sean Emerson Howell, 1129Timbers E.;

Aug 10

Juan Carlos Beltran to Ashley Morgan Hyatt Cutshaw, both of 132 Greendfield St.;

Aug 11

Robert William Jones III to Alexis Leighann Seay, both of 300 Chestnut Ridge Road, Afton;

Aug 12

Pierce Harold Holligsworth Jr., 195 W. Street, to Sharon Marie Van Auken, 212 Planters Road;

Danielle Christine Smelcer to Travis Wayne Haney, both of 2050 Jones Bridge Road;

Aug 13

Tommy Lee Price II to Jennyanne Straight Rutledge, both of 119 Woodlyn St.;

Aug 14

John Anthony Purcell Jr., 1980 Michael Drive, Johnson City, to Lauren Breeanne Fraysier, 329 Ragsdale Road, Kingsport;

Ethan McKenzie Wykle, 250 Whispering Ridges Road, to Haleigh Noelle Brown, 723 Susong Memorial Road;

Corey William Gulley, 1846 Westwood Road, Mohawk, to Savannah Elizabeth Gates Gates, 79 Puppy Love Lane;

James Will Domineck to Callie Renee Perry, both of 950 Sugar Bowl Road, Chuckey;

Aug 17

Bradson Wendall Humphreys, 806 Hill Top Drive, to Tabitha Rebecca Tweed, 7950 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim;

Aug 18

Jordan Tyler Wayne Waddell, 141 Ridgeway St., Bluff City, to Tiffani September Rose Ollis, 1960 W. Pines Road, Afton;

Robert Lynn Jennings, 1070 Carters Valley Road, Mosheim, to Makesha Janade Morgan Gass, 1645 Camp Creek Road;

Aug 19

Audriania Jonique Ann Hamilton to Thomas Richard Bentley, both of 107 Woodland Circle;

Aug 21

Charity Linn Smith to Thomas Paul Wynn Jr., both of 1520 Fodderstack Mountain Loop;

Aug 22

Kayla Beth Gass Gass, 242 Kidwell School Road, to Jacob Edward Bible, 520 Middle Creek Road, Afton;

Aug 25

Corey Allen Kyker to Rachel Marie Gossett, both of 120 Patterson St., Afton;

Aug 27

Julia annette Officer McAmis to Bryan Keith Bolton, both of 1208 Rambling Court;

Carroll Dwayne Pierce to Shelia Ann Hurley, both of 235 Ragon Hollow Lane, Midway;

Aug 28

Mikala Railene Marlow Marlow to Nathan Andrew Gifford, both of 200 Rock Quarry Road, Afton;

Aug 29

Shannon Eli Nuccio to Pamela Gayle Moore, both of 990 Goodman Loop, Mosheim;

James Gary Bailey to Ellen Faith Knapp, both of 2465 Blue Springs Parkway;

Aug 31

Kimberly Lynn McFarland King, 1305 Redgate Road, to Wesley Dewayne Burgess, 340 Retriever Lane, Mosheim;

Mark Anthony Bruner to Lise Renee Love, both of 67 Myers Acres Lane;

Dallas Fletcher Brown to Misty Lynn Kilday Idell, both of 770 Shackleford Road, Mosheim

Recommended for you