July 1
Cody Lane Mohler to Ashely Donielle Lundy, both of 100 Heatherwood Loop;
July 2
Brittany Marie Duffield to Travis Earl Currence, both of 949 Twin Barns Road;
Stephen Anthony Swecker to Gabrielle Brooke Reaves, both of 32 Swift Park;
Brent Edward Johnson to Keri Leigh Ann Cogburn Cogburn, both of 2230 Camp Creek Road;
Joshua Ryan Webb, 681 Gass Memorial Road, to Makinsey Laine Lowery, 214 Dogwood Drive;
Virginia Elisabeth Collins, 1070 Little Meadow Creek, to Daniel Thomas Rader, 884 Susong Memorial Road;
July 6
Lamont Tarell Hinton, 515 N. Cypress St., Wendell, North Carolina, to Saquae Renee Johns, 404 Britton Ave.;
Corey Robert Begley, 11575 Horton Highway, to Jami Lynn Kreh Willis, 2325 Marvin Road, Bulls Gap;
July 7
Tara Diane Amburgey Amburgey to Daniel Kane O’Malley, both of 498 Ratliff School Road, Leburn Kentucky;
July 8
Devin Thomas Bly-Jones to Tayah Elizabeth Gilbert, both of 113 Indian Hills Circle;
Kyle Edward Jaynes, 2535 Old Ducktown Road, Limestone, to Samantha Ashtin Miller, 934 Bowmantown Road, Limestone;
July 9
Autumn Leigh McClellan to Jonathan Joel Wilson, both of 1504 Ridgeview Drive;
Matthew Justin Hill, 113 Indian Hills Circle, to Hannah Nichole Dotson, 55 Melody Circle;
July 10
Devon Michael Wilhoit, 1555 Pates Hill Road, Mosheim, to Amber Dawn Mercer, 1153 Timbers E.;
Joshua Ray Bright to Natasha Lyann Heck, both of 13525 Horton Highway;
Kristian Michael Dunn to Megan Grace Lane, both of 390 Bright Hope Road;
July 13
Garrett James Smith, 40 Loblolly Drive, Mosheim, to Tara Jo Hall, 175 Poes Lane, Bulls Gap;
John Mario Moody Jr., 440 Lawing Road, Chuckey, to Tina Marie Poe, 24 Kilday Lane;
Savannah Leigh Ladewig to Joshua Alan Wills, both of 103 Mayor Ave.;
July 14
Jason McKeever Barnes to Lauren Marie Bright, both of 350 W. Sevier Heights;
Christopher Douglas Cogdill to Wendy Marie Taylor, both of 675 Shakerag Road;
Laiken Ann Morrow to Jaquinton Dominic Alston-Thompson, both of 35 Mountain View Drive, Mosheim;
Renae June Carney Carney, 430 Jackson Lane W., to Timothy Bryan Russell, 121 Kentucky Ave., Marietta, Ohio;
July 16
Elbert Dwayne Niston, 11259 49th St. N., Palm Beach, Florida, to Cynthia Edwards Maley, 102 Runyon Village, Belle Glade, Florida;
July 18
Tommy Cline Gass, 4280 Lonesome Pine Trail, to Ann Ruth Castle Webb, 213 Mountain View Road, Church Hill;
July 20
Wesley Andrew Rutherford to Sabrina Ann Moorman, both of 80 Roller St.;
Bodi Lynn Price, 2765 Ottway Road, to Taeylor Jeanne Farris Jennings, 1039 Gunter Corner Road, Parrottsville;
July 21
Tyler Dean Gilbert, 795 Anderson Loop, to Sarah Lynn Roberts Roberts, 263 Miller Road, Jonesborough;
Sant Kaur Centner Schleyer to James Michael Heiney, both of 356 McAmis Road;
July 22
Mark Anthony Guzman, 145 Dean Road, Mooresburg, to Faith Ann Whitridge, 305 E. Chicago St., Syracuse, Indiana;
July 23
Megan Marie Cole, 255 Belle Arden Drive, to Michael Marcade Moore, 80 Snapps Ferry Road;
Justin Jamal Johnson Stephens, 5364 Kingswell Drive, Norfolk, Virginia, to Erin Marie Loomis, 1300 Brown Springs Road;
Kendra Leshea Humphrey Knight to Allen Webster Sneed III, both of 605 Kinser Park Lane;
Taylor Elizabeth Campbell, 235 Chandler Road, Limestone, to Gregory Keith Alan Bowman, 675 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey;
July 24
James Roy Love Jr. to Cassandra Kay Guillaum, both of 107 Culver Drive, Midway;
Kevin Lynn Hinkle to Amanda Nichole Boothe, both of 215 Briargate Lane;
Joshua Kenneth Britton to Shana Lynn Reedy, both of 1995 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim;
July 25
Kevin Earl Currence Jr., 2375 Old Baileyton Road, Afton, to Eliza Marie Hinkle Hensley, 300 Hillcut Road;
Whitney Daniele Burgner Burgner to Dylan Scott Rhea, both of 285 Fishpond Road, Chuckey;
July 27
Ronnie Lee Wyatt to Fay Marie Norris, both of 1606 E. Stagecoach Road;
Ashley Nichole Crittenden, 172 County Road, 101, Riceville, to Sebastian Boyd Dotson, 1252 Robinhood Road;
Jamel Dante Hall to Brittany Taylor Banks, both of 168 E. Brad St.;
July 28
Cassidy Marie Loden to April Renee Hooper, both of 37 Bainey Broyles St.;
Brent Daniel Bowman to Jacqueline Denise Bizuk, both of 4193 Blue Springs Parkway;
July 29
Sydney Grace Ponder, 315 Ivy Hill Road, Weaverville, North Carolina, to Matthew Graham Ruiz, 618 Brook Knoll Circle, Weaverville, North Carolina;
James Bentley Pitts, 1230 McMillan Road, Midway, to Kelsey Leanne Osborne, 882 Twin Barns Road;
Terry Clyde Renner St. to Judy Kay Lamons, both of 326 Juniper St.;
July 30
Michael Anthony Ricker to Kathryn Gayle Rohman, both of 1010 Choctaw Drive, Chuckey;
July 31
Richard Monroe Crawford to Samantha Nichole Hale Fry, both of 155 Wheeler Road, Bulls Gap;
John Lasko Jr., 1709 Old Shiloh Road, to Gladys Louise Adkins Moore, 108 Southridge Drive;