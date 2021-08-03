June 2
Destiny Sierra Williams Davis to Tanner Wyatt Blair, both of 909 Martingale Drive;
Lane Waylon Shipley to Sennia Danille Rodriguez, both of 500 Swecker Road, Mosheim;
Jamie Edward Salyers to Tia Antoinette Banton Gilley, both of 38 Tanglewood Trail, Afton;
June 3
Brynne Morgan Halliday Ruble, 3286 Buckingham Road, to Bobby Lynn Lawson Jr., 85 Ed Shipley Lane, Midway;
Daniel Charles Willis, 435 S. McKee St., to Megan Kristina Jennings, 5290 Baileyton Road;
Michael Frank Patti, 2755 Gilbreath Road, Mosheim, to Hana Brooke Seaton, 560 Anderson Loop;
Matthew Lee Willett, 200 Mountian View Drive, Mosheim, to Taylor Breyanne Haire, 200 Hendrick Lane, Chuckey;
Jerry Lynn Ingle to Karen Suzane Roberts, both of 769 E. Stagecoach Road;
Kevin Lynn Landers, 37 Lawing Road, Chuckey, to Beth Ann Paffrath, 6351 Mt. Carmel Road, Bulls Gap;
June 4
Payton Marinda Wampler to Kendra Michelle Davis, both of 1370 Carters Valley Road, Mosheim;
William Andrew Silvers to Chasta Nicole Whitson, both of 7691 Asheville Highway;
George Jerriott Weems, 244 Horse Creek Road, Chuckey, to Taylor Brooke Fox Fox, 2920 Kingsport Highway;
Lori Ann Braunstein Reece, 206 Jefferson Ave., to Marion Lee Powell, 100 Log Cabin Road;
Tiffany Ann Nicole Musch to Dana Eugene Colbert, both of 170 Snapps Ferry Road;
June 7
Justin Daniel Taylor, 30 Cutshall Ave., to Chelsi Leanna Stanton Bullard, 1785 Old Mountian Road;
Allison Taylor Bowbin to Cullen Wayne Rompa, both of 5 Fairfax Court, Bolingbrook, Illinois;
June 8
Austin Taylor Brown to Jasmine Amanda Ortiz, both of 1855 Proctor Ave., Orlando, Florida;
June 9
Jason Lee Swift, 125 Moonlight Court, Midway, to Shalane Suzanne Darnell, 3094 Middle Creek Road;
Justin Alain Yates, 200 Rector Lane, Limestone, to Malinda May Laxdal, 4160 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton;
Daniel Richard Christian to Meme Leann Russell-Ansbro, both of 806 Martin Road, Limestone;
Minnie Taylor Tipton to Garrett Ryan Austin Cutshall, both of 975 Cannon Road, Limestone;
June 10
Terry Samuel Burkey Jr. to Bobbie Nicole Dubay Etherton, both of 1803 Old Newport Highway;
Madison Lee McCoy, 432 W. Main St., to Charles Tyler Dimon, 89 Pine Ridge Drive, Afton;
June 11
David Ray Bowers to Angela Lynn White Foulks, both of 244 Painter Road, Chuckey;
Zane Kenton Potter, 705 Old Hall Road, Chuckey, to Emilee Alexander Starnes, 10216 Horton Highway;
Cory Erin Braithwaite to Candace Gail Majors, both of 1630 Morrison Road, Chuckey;
Alysha Nathalie Ortiz to Dallas Douglas Kuykendall, both of 1223 Morningside Drive;
Terry Matthew Carr, 495 Long Hollow Road, Elizabethton to Jennie Kate Clark, 205 Lonesome Dove Lane, Elizabethton;
June 12
Kiersten Danielle Deschner to Matthew James Reeves, both of 69 Shanks Park Afton;
June 14
Jacob Zachary Hooper to Cassondra Renee Tweed Tweed, both of 300 Jennings Lane;
June 15
Amanda Jean Bell, 1374 W. Allens Bridge Road, to Winston Bailey Harmon, 921 Bailey St.;
Kaelan Lyndall Compton to Nicholas Cole Quillen, both of 454 Charlie Hicks Road, Jonesborough;
June 16
James Bobby Malone to Rebecca Pearle Sauceman, both of 1574 Old Mountain Road;
Braden Mathis Carnathhan to Shainah Marie Wilhoit, both of 1251 Robinhood Road;
Sylvia Vonne McCoy to Baron Von Reitzel, both of 3853 Popular Springs Road;
Jessica Louise Loveless to Sean Michael Murphy, both of 1015 Foxford Road;
Joseph Daniel Norwood to Kimberly Ann Norwood, both of 2265 Doty Chapel Road, Afton;
June 17
Kayleb Mitchel Carter, 1290 Ottway Road, to Kaci Cheyene Hensley, 20 Alpine Loop, Mosheim;
Travis Blake Stowers to Sarah Dawn Gaby, both of 1474 Clear Creek Road, Chuckey;
Charles Hayes Greever Sr., 224 Thornwood Drive, to Wanda Lee Ours Davis, 21915 Derby Ave., Tomah, WI;
June 18
Kourtney Lace Hennard to Tony Wayne Davis Jr., both of 2421 Kantebury Drive, Knoxville;
Rebecca Page Hice Gregg, 885 Old Stage Road, to James Randy Norton, 1410 Kelley Gap Road;
Shaun Warrenn McIntyre to Lindsey Nichole Johnson, both of 52 Brown Ave.;
Justin Drew Davidson to Logan Ciara Wagenseller, both of 915 Buckboard Road;
Jerry David Hauer to Angela Marie Swatrz Johnson, both of 614 E. McKee St.;
June 19
Donna Derae Adams Adams to Nekota Jaden Silverfox Silverfox, both of 400 Crestville Drive;
Joel C. Marchus to Anna Fomenko, both of 181 Poplar Springs Road;
June 21
Donovan Warner Metcalf to Kimberly Beth Garber Sams, both of 1890 Dodd Branch Road;
Stanley Keith Shelton, 402 Mt. Bethel Road, to Carla Lee Arrington Fellers, 956 John Bird Road, Afton;
Robert Michael Hinchleiffe to Alexis Monet Borlase, both of 176 Long John Drive, Hendersonville, North Carolina;
Shawn Patrick Robbins, 388 Red Bud Lane, Sevierville, to Adelia Denise Chandler Whorton, 13700 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey;
June 22
James Kevin Gray, 60 Sequoia Trail, to Donna Jean Walker Roark, 34 Lady Marion Trail;
Meloni June Roglitz, 85 Poes Lane, Bulls Gap, to Scott Charles Simmons, 2406 Scenic Mountain Drive, Sevierville;
June 23
Bryan Thomas Everhart to Caitlyn Marie Lance, both of 216 Planters Row;
Mandy Chereice Greene Hilemon to Christopher Charles Belles, both of 1201 Morningside Drive;
June 24
Derick Eugene Howlett, 70 Baileyton Chapel St., to Brianna Lynn Nichole Laws, 195 Chickasaw Drive;
Charles Tanner Rock, 305 N. Wells Hill Lane, Bulls Gap, to Alexandra Nicole Sexton, 6060 Mt. Carmel Road, Bulls Gap;
Dale Dean Arps, 83 Pisgah Road, to Michelle Lee Davis Eggers, 134 Molton Circle, Johnson City;
June 25
Jessie Ray Clark to Savannah Rae Boles, both of 335 Wayland Drive;
Eric Allen Knight, 206 Doak Drive, to Kara Michele Mullins Mullins, 460 Park Lane;
Patricia Mirra Bird, 10 Briargate Lane, to Robert Jackson, 1944 N. Estate Court, Hanford, California;
June 29
Heather Lynne Staube Jianniney to Randall dean Cutler, both of 660 Cocke County Road;
Austin Ray Burchett to Kesia Ann Helton, both of 165 Mill Drive;
June 30
Dylan Michael Reagan, 204 E. Milligan Drive, to Sumeria Alene Shelton, 500 Tusculum Boulevard.