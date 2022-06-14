Marriage licenses issued at the Greene County Clerk’s office In May include:
May 2
Joseph Christopher Johnson to Briana Danielle Cogburn, both of 1120 Houston Valley Road;
Thomas Michael Abbott to Sherrill Ann Schuler, both of 2890 Bright Hope Road;
May 4
Tyler Ryan Armstrong, 1565 Marvin Road, Mosheim, to Aris Mackenzie Hileman, 2509 Alisha Ave., Russellville;
May 5
Donnie May Wise Sines to Chance Ethan Wegner, both of 150 Stargazer Drive, Midway;
Derick Vaughn Whitson to Hannah Ruth Melton, both of 2309 Westwood St., Johnson City;
May 6
Kristy Lanae Marsh to Devin Taylor Culver, both of 2040 Midway Road, Midway;
May 9
Amanda Summer Knight, 6845 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, to Jacob Isaiah Mullins, 45 Jones Chapel Lane;
Ralph Junio Shelton to Barbara Eutiva Tucker Holt, both of 108 Buckingham Court;
May 10
Jacob Wayne Johnson to Lauren Olivia King, both of 7240 Newport Highway;
May 11
Johnny Jackson Elliott, 239 Peregrine Lane, Chuckey, to Brenda Diane Williams Wallace, 573 Masengill Road, Blountville;
Bryan Thaddeus Baglivo Jr. to Octavia Denah Knight, both of 1906 Overlook Drive;
May 12
Johnny Lynn Lowery to Anna Elizabeth Douthat, both of 3120 St. James Road;
Stephen Cy Darnell, 1050 W. Vann Road, to Cheyenne Danielle Thacker, 950 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim;
Jed Richard Cutshall, 2505 Sunnydale Road, to Allison Elizabeth Utsman, 660 Old Mountain road;
Kenneth Dwayne Peters to April Leona Tolley, both of 225 Gallihar Lane;
Dustin Shoun Hensley, 2612 shelton Mission Road, to Jada Emeline Hensley, 399 McCamey Road, Mosheim;
May 13
Kandi Lynn Douthat to Stacy Allen Keith, both of 485 Westwood Road, Mohawk;
Kevin Lee Knight II, 1735 Lick Hollow Road, to Hannah Jewell Banther, 573 Warrensburg Road;
David Russell Bowman, 231 Everhart Drive, to Victoria Lynn Payne, 990 Keller Road, Afton;
Tony Andrew Brown St. to Venassa Ann Totman Ricker, both of 535 Oak Hills Road, Mosheim;
May 14
Derrek William Jorgensen to Erin Michele Maillie, both of 736 Susong Memorial Road;
May 16
Ty McKay Waddell, 735 Possum Creek Road, to Chelsey Taylor Solomon, 3554 Sunnydale Road;
Jerry David Weems Jr. to Crystal Michelle Norton West, both of 362 Murdock Road;
Daniel Adam Treese to Michelle Fout Fout Osborne, both of 36 Cimarron Trail, Afton;
May 17
Paul Joseph Boutin to Rhonda Loretta Hellums Hellums, both of 1075 Hoover Road;
May 18
Nicholas Dwayne Hatfield to Isabella Lynleigh Ebmeyer, both of 215 Alderman Drive;
Kaden Christian Yarboro, 1050 House Road, to Destiny Norma Shalee Fields, 42 Cove Creek Road;
May 20
Kelci Wisper Aikens to Zachary Parker Ross, both of 5404 Pinewood Drive, Knoxville;
May 21
Kaleb Patrick Trent, 1660 Goodman Loop, to Kenzie Cheyenne Conn, 3696 Poor Valley Road, Rutledge;
Ethan Parker Jones to Amber Nicole Grove, both of 1111 Moringside Drive;
Brandy Necole Davis to Jody William Knuckles, both of 269 Love St.;
May 23
Adrian Jamiel Davis, 310 Juniper St., to Khrishtanya Marie Daivs, 1831 Woodland Way, Newport;
Brian Allen Church to Brittany Nicole Tarlton, both of 1715 Rollins Chapel Road;
Ashley Renee Nichols to Jarrod Alen Wyke, both of 122 Pearl St.;
May 24
Joshua Canaan Swift to Cesia Perez, both of 1030 E. Churchwell Ave., Knoxville;
May 25
Michael Cody Sayers to Whitney Cheyenne Shipley, both of 1695, Jockey Road, Chuckey;
Adrian Kailib Robertsen, 125 Hagen Reynolds Road, Rogersville, to Taylor McKenzie Grizzle Cremins, 8665 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey;
Gordon Mark Silvers Jr., 123 Hallborough Drive, Jonesborough, to Victoria Rose Hall, 255 Brian Circle, Afton;
Austen Matthew Keller to Ashlyn Raeann Renner-Laws, both of 765 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey;
May 26
Jordan Seth Williams, 1555 Glenwood Drive, Mosheim, to Lyndy Mae McCurry, 221 McCarty Church Road, Telford;
Chris Henry McAbee to Susuan Ethel Starnes, both of 355 C.M. Jones Road;
May 27
Carl Eugene Robertson, 2850 Afton Road, to Cheryl Ann Shelton, 335 Holder Road, Afton;
Dustin Shoun Hensley to Jada Emeline Hensley, both of 3946 Greystone Road;
May 31
William Ralph Thomas Jr. to Saniclaudia Rodrigues De Souza, both of 110 Buckboard Road;